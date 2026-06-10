Ga Mantse unveils Sacred Crown Awards, urges African Heritage and wellness Push

King Tackie Teiko Tsuru II, Ga Mantse and President of the Ga Traditional Council, has launched the maiden Sacred Crown Awards, an initiative aimed at promoting African heritage, spirituality and wellness.

The event on Friday, June 5, 2026, at La Palm Beach Hotel was held under the theme “Celebrating African Heritage, Spirituality and Wellness.”

Speaking at the unveiling of the Logo of the Sacred Crown Awards 2026, the Ga Mantse noted the need to preserve and celebrate Africa’s rich cultural heritage, spirituality, and wellness traditions.

Emphasising that Africa is blessed with invaluable treasures, including its traditions, wisdom, spirituality, indigenous healing knowledge, royal institutions, festivals, music, dance, and cultural symbols, which have shaped generations and continue to inspire people worldwide.

He stressed that these sacred gifts, inherited from the continent’s ancestors, must be protected, honoured, and passed on to future generations rather than allowed to fade away.

According to the Ga Mantse, the Sacred Crown Awards were established under his royal patronage to recognise individuals, institutions, communities, healers, cultural custodians, spiritual leaders, wellness practitioners, and changemakers who continue to promote African heritage and serve humanity.

He explained that the awards are built on three core pillars—African Heritage, Spirituality, and Wellness—which he described as essential to building strong communities, peaceful societies, and a proud Africa.

He further stated that African heritage connects people to their language, customs, traditions, values, and history, while spirituality promotes discipline, humility, service, and respect for the divine. Wellness, he added, focuses on the complete well-being of individuals, encompassing the body, mind, soul, and spirit.

He expressed confidence that the Sacred Crown Awards would serve as an important platform for preserving Africa’s identity and celebrating those dedicated to safeguarding its cultural and spiritual legacy.

King Tackie Teiko Tsuru II also called on traditional leaders, spiritual leaders, wellness practitioners, sponsors and the general public to support the initiative and ensure it becomes a respected national platform that promotes cultural dignity, healing, and unity.

The Chairperson of the Organising Committee for the Sacred Crown Awards, Pilot Queen Princess Duncan, who doubles as the Deputy CEO of COA Research and Manufacturing Limited Company and board member of COA Global Peace Mission, described the award scheme as a sacred vision aimed at celebrating Africa’s identity, culture and spiritual heritage.

Princess Duncan, known as Nana Akua Ahenesima I, the Nkosuahemaa of Fante Sekyredumasi Traditional Area, said the Sacred Crown Awards is more than an awards event, explaining that it is a platform created to restore pride in African values and recognise individuals and institutions preserving the continent’s rich heritage.

According to her, the awards are built on three key pillars: African Heritage, Spirituality and Wellness.

She noted that these pillars reflect Africa’s cultural traditions, spiritual consciousness, and indigenous healing practices.

Princess Duncan also revealed that the vision for the initiative was inspired by a symbolic code, “ITNMFO,” which she said represents Inspiration, Tradition, Nations, Minds, Faith, and Oneness. She explained that the message serves as a reminder of Africa’s sacred wisdom, healing, and unity.

A representative of Executive Senators International School, Enoch Dawuni Ninsaw, commended the scheme for promoting African cultural values and heritage among the younger generation.

Ninsaw said the school’s invitation to the event reflected its commitment to teaching Ghanaian culture, traditions, and values, which closely align with the vision of the Sacred Crown Awards.

According to him, Executive Senators International School places a strong emphasis on preserving cultural identity and ensuring that students remain connected to their roots despite the growing influence of social media and foreign cultures.

He indicated that upholding Ghanaian culture and instilling its values in the younger generation would go a long way in preserving the nation’s heritage and identity.

The launch was well attended by the national chief imam, Sheikh Osman Nuhu Sharubutu, Bishop Francis Amoako Attah, the Founder and General Overseer of the Parliament Chapel International (PCI), Bishop Elisha Salifu Amoako, Founder and General Overseer of Alive Chapel, Prophet Fire Oja (born Henry Kore), leader of the Holiness of Christ Zion Ministry, traditional leaders, and chiefs, among others.

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