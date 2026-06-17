Sacred Crown Awards 2026 opens nominations under Ga Mantse’s Royal Patronage.

Nominations are officially open for The Sacred Crown Awards 2026, Ghana’s premier awards platform celebrating African heritage, spirituality, wellness, leadership, culture, and excellence.

The awards were launched under the distinguished royal patronage of His Royal Majesty King Tackie Teiko Tsuru II, Ga Mantse and President of the Ga Traditional Council. His involvement underscores the awards’ mission to honour individuals, institutions, brands, creatives, traditional leaders, spiritual leaders, and wellness advocates whose work is preserving African identity and driving meaningful impact in Ghana, across the continent, and in the diaspora.

Now in its maiden edition, The Sacred Crown Awards seeks to spotlight people and organisations whose contributions go beyond personal success. The focus is on work that promotes cultural pride, inspires communities, preserves indigenous knowledge, and contributes to what organisers call “the rebirth of African greatness.” Categories will recognize excellence across heritage conservation, spiritual leadership, community service, creative arts, health and wellness, traditional governance, and brand innovation rooted in African values.

Speaking at the launch, the organisers described the awards as more than a ceremony. They said it will serve as a platform to recognise and amplify excellence that is grounded in heritage, spirituality, service, creativity, and holistic wellness. The goal is to shift the spotlight from imported standards of success to stories of African resilience, wisdom, and innovation.

The general public is encouraged to participate. Nominations are open to deserving personalities, institutions, brands, traditional and spiritual leaders, creatives, and wellness advocates who are making a measurable difference. Organisers say the nomination process is designed to be inclusive, ensuring that unsung heroes working at the community level can also be recognised alongside national and international figures.

With the backing of the Ga Traditional Council, The Sacred Crown Awards 2026 promises to be a grand celebration of African excellence, honour, spirituality, wellness, and cultural heritage.

The awards night is expected to bring together royalty, industry leaders, creatives, and community changemakers for an evening that honours the past while inspiring the next generation.

Nomination details and categories are now available through the official Sacred Crown Awards channels.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.