Music

‘Real King of Pop is Janet Jackson, not Michael Jackson’ – Singer Amaarae claims

Source: Daily Post  
  10 June 2026 4:35am
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Ghanaian-American singer, Amaarae, has claimed that Janet Jackson is more deserving of the title “King of Pop” than her late brother, Michael Jackson. 

The ‘Sad Girls Love Money’ crooner made the claim while speaking on the impact of Janet Jackson’s 1997 album ‘The Velvet Rope’, Pitchfork.

“Every Janet Jackson album is fantastic. But ‘The Velvet Rope’ is the best. If I were conscious in 1997 when the album dropped, I would have played it nonstop. It’s so vulnerable, sexy, aggressive and experimental. 

“Janet, to me, is the real king of pop. No shade to Michael Jackson,” she said. 

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.

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