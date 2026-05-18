Croatia name Modric, 40, in World Cup squad

Luka Modric is Croatia's most-capped player with 196 appearances for his country

Veteran midfielder Luka Modric has been named in Croatia's squad for the World Cup and is expected to recover from a fractured cheekbone in time for the tournament.

The 40-year-old Inter Milan playmaker suffered the injury following a clash of heads in their match against Juventus at the end of April.

Modric, who won the Ballon d'Or in 2018, has since undergone surgery but has been named in coach Zlatko Dalic's 26-man squad.

"He's training with a [facial] mask and doing well. Maybe this break helped him," Dalic said.

"We'll see his condition, but I don't doubt him. He'll be in good form".

Former Real Madrid and Tottenham player Modric played a key role in Croatia's run to the World Cup final in 2018 and semi-final in 2022, and will be playing in his fifth World Cup.

Manchester City defender Josko Gvardiol was also included in Croatia's party despite suffering a broken shin in January.

Dalic said the 24-year-old will be given chances in the warm-up matches to build up his form for the tournament, which kicks off June 11.

He added: "We hope he'll be ready to play. We expect him to be a major boost for us in the US."

Gvardiol's City team-mate Mateo Kovacic is one of three English-based players in the squad along with Hull City goalkeeper Ivor Pandur.

Former Everton and West Ham midfielder Nikola Vlasic and ex-Spurs winger Ivan Perisic - now with Torino and PSV Eindhoven respectively - are included.

Croatia are England's first opponents in Group L on 17 June at the Dallas Stadium in Arlington, Texas before they face Panama and Ghana.

"The main goal is to get through the group. I'm optimistic as always, we have a good national team. We have quality, youth and experience," added Dalic.

"We will certainly be tougher and more defensive against England, playing with more midfielders. England want to be world champions.

"Against Ghana and Panama, it will be different, much more attack-oriented but neither are any less challenging."

Croatia's World Cup squad

Goalkeepers: Dominik Livakovic (Dinamo Zagreb), Dominik Kotarski (Copenhagen), Ivor Pandur (Hull City).

Defenders: Josko Gvardiol (Manchester City), Duje Caleta-Car (Real Sociedad), Josip Sutalo (Ajax Amsterdam), Josip Stanisic (Bayern Munich), Marin Pongracic (Fiorentina), Martin Erlic (Midtjylland), Luka Vuskovic (Hamburg).

Midfielders: Luka Modric (AC Milan), Mateo Kovacic (Manchester City), Mario Pasalic (Atalanta), Nikola Vlasic (Torino), Luka Sucic (Real Sociedad), Martin Baturina (Como), Kristijan Jakic (Augsburg), Petar Sucic (Inter Milan), Nikola Moro (Bologna), Toni Fruk (Rijeka).

Forwards: Ivan Perisic (PSV Eindhoven), Andrej Kramaric (Hoffenheim), Ante Budimir (Osasuna), Marco Pasalic (Orlando City), Petar Musa (Dallas), Igor Matanovic (Freiburg).

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.