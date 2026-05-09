Medical negligence continues to claim lives every day – CDD-Ghana’s Abena Addo

Vera Abena Addo, Programmes Officer at CDD-Ghana responsible for Elections, Rule of Law and Anti-Corruption, has alleged that medical negligence continues to claim lives across the country daily.

Speaking on JoyNews’ Newsfile programme on Saturday, May 9, Ms Addo argued that 29-year-old Charles Amissah was not the only victim of alleged neglect within Ghana’s healthcare system, insisting that his case only gained national attention because it became public.

According to official findings, the deceased died as a result of medical negligence after suffering a hit-and-run accident at the Kwame Nkrumah Circle in Accra in February this year.

Ms Addo claimed many people continue to die in hospitals across the country due to poor emergency response and inadequate medical care.

She maintained that evidence of such cases could be found in medical records nationwide, stressing the need for urgent reforms and greater accountability within the health sector.

"We haven't been very deliberate about improving our healthcare for years. It is not just Charles; every day, the state continues to kill people. If you look at the statistics, almost every minute, every hour and every day," she claimed.

"Why do we have to do it like that? If you go back after his death from February till now, I am showing that there is a number of them that are based on medical negligence," she added.

Her comments come in the wake of the investigative committee’s report into Charles Amissah’s death, which cited medical negligence and failures in emergency healthcare delivery.

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