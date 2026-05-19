Blackouts put the lives of Nkawie SHTS students and staff at risk – Headmistress

The Headmistress of Nkawie Senior High Technical School, Mrs. Faustina Sekyere, has raised concerns over growing insecurity on the school’s campus due to persistent power outages, popularly known as "dumsor".

According to her, the school has no alternative power source, and whenever electricity goes off, the entire campus is plunged into darkness, exposing both students and staff to security threats.

She explained that the recurring outages have also disrupted evening studies, forcing some candidates preparing for the West African Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE) to stay all day in order to continue their studies.

Mrs. Sekyere disclosed this in an interview with Adom News when an old student of the school, Dominic Bonsu, donated a mini generator to support the school’s lighting system. She further appealed for additional support from old students and philanthropists.

“There was an instance when school reopened and some students arrived on campus at night during a power outage. Unfortunately, they were attacked by armed robbers. We need support from old students and other philanthropists to improve security on campus,” she said.

The Headmistress urged old students to emulate the gesture by Dominic Bonsu, stressing that the school needs more support, including computers and mono desks, to improve teaching and learning, particularly in ICT education.

Explaining the reason behind his donation, Dominic Bonsu said he was touched by the poor lighting situation on campus after visiting the school one evening.

“I came here one night and realised that the lives of both students and staff were at risk because the entire campus was in darkness. I therefore thought it wise to contribute my quota towards addressing the challenge,” he stated.

He further called on the government and other stakeholders to prioritise the development needs of the school.

According to him, plans are already underway to undertake more developmental projects for the school, and he appealed to all old students of Nkawie SHTS to support the institution.

Students of the school also expressed their appreciation to the Assembly Member for his timely intervention and commitment towards improving their welfare and safety on campus.

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