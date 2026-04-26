Power outages hit Ashanti, Central regions after Akosombo Substation fire

Audio By Carbonatix
Residents in parts of the Ashanti and Central Regions are experiencing scheduled power outages following a fire outbreak at the Ghana Grid Company (GRIDCo) substation in Akosombo.
The Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG) said the incident has significantly reduced power supply, necessitating temporary load shedding across multiple communities.
ECG explained that the power cuts are part of efforts to manage the limited supply following the disruption at the Akosombo substation. The company assured customers that electricity would be restored as soon as the voltage profile stabilises.
“Immediately the situation improves, supply will be restored,” ECG stated, while expressing regret for the inconvenience caused.
Find below the areas affected by the power outages:
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