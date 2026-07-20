Ashanti NPP elections: 35 aspirants file nominations; vetting set for July 20

A total of 35 aspirants have filed nominations to contest various executive positions in the Ashanti Regional branch of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) as the party begins the process of electing a new regional leadership ahead of the 2028 general elections.

The nomination exercise closed on Thursday, July 16, at the office of former Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia at Asokwa in Kumasi, where the Regional Elections Committee received nomination forms from aspirants seeking various regional executive positions.

Mr Kwaku Atta Sarpong, a member of the Regional Elections Committee and Deputy Ashanti Regional Organiser, told journalists after the close of nominations that the 35 aspirants who successfully filed their nominations would be vetted on Monday, July 20, 2026.

He said two aspirants were contesting the position of Regional Chairman, while four had filed for the position of First Vice Chairman.

According to him, three aspirants filed nominations for Second Vice Chairman, three for Regional Secretary, four for Deputy Regional Secretary, three for Regional Treasurer, three for Regional Organiser, three for Regional Women’s Organiser, four for Regional Youth Organiser, four for Nasara Coordinator and two for Regional Communications Officer.

Mr Atta Sarpong disclosed that seven women were among the 35 aspirants seeking various regional executive positions, describing their participation as a positive sign of the increasing involvement of women in the party’s leadership structures.

He commended all aspirants for their peaceful conduct throughout the nomination period and expressed satisfaction with the orderly way the exercise was conducted.

Mr Atta Sarpong assured party members that the Elections Committee would conduct a transparent, fair and credible vetting process in accordance with the party’s constitution and electoral guidelines to ensure a level playing field for all aspirants.

He appealed to aspirants and their supporters to uphold unity, discipline and mutual respect before, during and after the elections, stressing that party cohesion would be critical to strengthening the NPP ahead of the 2028 general elections.

The Ashanti Regional executive elections form part of the NPP’s nationwide reorganisation exercise aimed at electing competent regional executives to provide strategic leadership and strengthen the party’s structures in preparation for the next general election.

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