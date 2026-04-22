Energy Minister assures swift action to end power outages, boost electricity reliability

The Minister for Energy and Green Transition, Dr John Abdulai Jinapor, has assured Ghanaians of urgent and coordinated efforts to address persistent power outages in parts of the country.

According to him, the government is taking decisive steps to improve electricity distribution and ensure reliable service delivery nationwide.

Dr Jinapor disclosed that he recently engaged key stakeholders in the power sector, including the Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG) and the Northern Electricity Distribution Company, to assess the current state of the sector and review strategies for tackling isolated outages.

The meeting, he noted, focused on identifying practical solutions to lingering challenges affecting power supply in some communities.

He highlighted that discussions centred on operational bottlenecks within the distribution chain, particularly transformer overloads and obsolete infrastructure.

These issues, he explained, have persisted over time due to underinvestment, despite increasing electricity demand driven by rapid urbanisation and expanding economic activity.

The Minister emphasised that the Mahama-led administration is prioritising major investments to modernise and expand power infrastructure.

He said these interventions are aimed at strengthening system capacity, improving efficiency, and enhancing overall reliability across the national grid.

Dr Jinapor further charged ECG and NEDCo to intensify their response to outages, stressing the need for swift, coordinated action and improved communication with the public.

He assured citizens that government remains committed to resolving the remaining pockets of outages with urgency, noting that Ghanaians deserve dependable electricity and responsive service delivery.

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