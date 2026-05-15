Be patient, your turn will come – John Jinapor to Savannah region

Dr. John Abdulai Jinapor, Member of Parliament for Yapei Kusawgu and Minister for Energy

The Member of Parliament for Yapei Kusawgu and Minister for Energy, Dr. John Abdulai Jinapor, has appealed to supporters of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) to exercise patience with the government, assuring them that efforts are underway to improve livelihoods and create opportunities.

Speaking during the NDC Chairman, Johnson Asiedu Nketia’s thank-you tour of the Savannah Region, Jinapor acknowledged growing expectations for jobs and economic support but urged supporters not to resort to violence or actions that could undermine the party’s fortunes.

I will plead with you to be patient with the government. We are barely two years in office. We know you need jobs, we know you need businesses, he said.

According to him, the government has already begun implementing interventions to support farmers and improve livelihoods in the area.

This year, I am funding the purchase of 2,000 bags of fertiliser and 2,000 bags of weedicides, among others, to help farmers. So please exercise patience for the party, he stated.

Dr. Jinapor cautioned supporters against actions that could create divisions within the party or weaken its chances of retaining power.

If we are sharing while in office it is just a matter of time, everybody will get some but when we use violence and it lands the party in opposition, it will be our loss, he added.

The Energy Minister also assured residents that preparations are underway to provide pipe-borne water and improve roads in the area as part of the government’s ongoing development efforts.

Chairman Johnson Asiedu Nketia assured residents of the Savannah Region that the area remains a priority for development under President John Dramani Mahama's government.

Addressing chiefs and residents of the Yapei-Kusawgu constituency, he appealed to traditional leaders and party supporters to remain confident in the government's commitment to fulfilling its promises.

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