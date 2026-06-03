“Africa is an opportunity to be seized, not a risk to be managed” – President Mahama tells UK investors

President Mahama speaking at the 12th Africa Debate in UK on June 3.

President John Mahama has urged global investors to reframe their perception of Africa, insisting that the continent should not be viewed as a risk, but as an opportunity waiting to be seized.

Speaking at the 12th edition of the Africa Debate in London on Wednesday, June 3, the President positioned Africa as a dynamic frontier for growth, innovation and long-term value creation.

He encouraged investors to look beyond conventional narratives of uncertainty and instead engage with the continent’s expanding economic potential, youthful population and emerging markets.

"To the investors gathered here today, Africa is not a risk to be managed. Africa is an opportunity to be seized," he told them.

"The next phase of global growth will not be driven solely by mature economies; emerging regions will increasingly shape it as population expand, urbanisation grows, consumption rises, and untapped productive capacity is realised, and Africa represents that frontier," he added.

His remarks formed part of a broader diplomatic and investment-focused visit to the UK over the past few days, during which he has held high-level engagements with British authorities, met Ghanaian communities, and participated in several business summits aimed at strengthening economic ties and deepening investor confidence in Africa’s future trajectory.

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