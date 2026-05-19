“If you insult government, we will take it on board” – Tanko-Computer warns

Dr. Sofo Tanko Rashid Computer, Deputy National Director of Elections and IT for NDC

The Deputy Director of Elections and IT for the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Rashid Tanko- Computer, has cautioned against crossing the line between constructive criticism and insulting remarks against government and national leaders.

Speaking in an interview on JoyNews' The Pulse on Tuesday, May 19, he stressed that while democracy allows citizens and opposition figures to scrutinise government policies, disrespectful or abusive language undermines democratic values and national cohesion.

“If you make reckless statements, you should not be allowed to sleep in your house,” he said, warning against what he described as dangerous rhetoric in public discourse.

He later clarified his position, distinguishing criticism from insult: “Criticism is not insult… when you graduate from criticism to insults, to threatening, to attacking our democracy, then it becomes a different matter.”

"If you criticise the government in the form of an insult, we will take it on board," he added.

"Nana B has been criticising us. He gave a whole press conference and he's talking a lot about the government. Has anybody picked him up? Has he been picked up? He says a lot of things about our government.

"That is his view. He's coming from a capitalist trope. We are social democrats, so he doesn't understand or respect some of our policies. That is to him."

According to him, Ghana’s democratic system is being shaped not only for the present generation but also for future citizens. He argued that this responsibility requires restraint and maturity in political communication.

"What we are seeing from some of the young guys in NPP. They think that today, if you want to be popular, just go on TikTok, go to social media, insult, say all manner of things, start running down the leadership of this country, and then what they will start hailing you."

His comment follows NPP's allegation that the ruling National Democratic Congress (NDC) government has arrested more than 16 members of the NPP since assuming office.

Speaking on Joy FM Midday News on Tuesday, the Ofoase-Ayirebi MP, Kojo Mr Oppong Nkrumah, claimed the individuals were detained and subjected to unfair treatment over social media comments deemed unfavourable to the government.

“Over 16 NPP persons have been arrested for simply making comments on social media or posting things on social media that the government finds unpalatable,” he claimed.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.