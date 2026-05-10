ECG commissions 37 new transformers to improve power supply in Greater Kumasi

The Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG), under its Ashanti West operational zone, has installed and commissioned new transformers to enhance power supply within the Greater Kumasi Metropolis.

The commissioning forms part of the Ministry of Energy and ECG’s capital investment project aimed at upgrading distribution transformers that had begun reaching full capacity earlier this year.

So far, 37 new transformers have been commissioned in various communities across the metropolis, including Ahinsan, Abuakwa, Adum, Danyame, Kokoben, Bibiani, Suame, and the Offinso District in the Ashanti Region.

Other beneficiary communities include the Trede SHS area, Kodie Apagya, Kayera, Nkwaie Pakala, Hemang, Bantama Race Course Market, Ampabame No. 2 Cemetery, Ntiribuoho, Pakyi No. 1, Brofoyedru, Ampatia Pentecost, Esaaso, Ehyen New Site, Agric Nzema, Otumfuo Last Stop, Bodwesango, Mpasatia, Buoho, Adiebeba, Apatrapa Endurance, Bronikrom, Asubonteng, Kokoso Assemblies of God Church area, and Edwenase near the Goil filling station, among others.

The project, which includes the installation of additional transformers to ease pressure on existing ones as well as the extension of some high-tension and low-voltage lines, cost GH₵10,944,456.02.

Regional General Manager for ECG Ashanti West, Ing. George Amoah, explained that transformers nearing full capacity had occasionally contributed to localised outages, including low voltage and phase outages.

“Every transformer has its capacity and the maximum electricity load it can carry. For instance, if the rating or size of a transformer is 200kVA and can carry a load of 267A, the electricity load should not exceed that capacity.

"Once we identified transformers reaching full capacity or operating above 70 per cent, we upgraded some from 100kVA to 200kVA, 200kVA to 315kVA, and in some locations commissioned two 315kVA transformers to meet the increasing demand,” he explained.

The newly installed transformers are expected to reduce system losses, improve reliability, enhance operational efficiency and flexibility, and improve voltage profiles to address persistent low-voltage challenges.

The power distributor has also intensified day and night inspections of distribution transformers to assess the integrity of existing transformers and monitor load readings.

Regional Engineer for ECG Ashanti West, Ing. Emmanuel Osei Amoako, described the upgrade as a step in the right direction towards providing a reliable and quality power supply to support economic growth.

“Kumasi, and for that matter, the Ashanti Region, is growing at a faster rate with increasing demand. These new transformers will help meet the growing electricity demand in the areas where they were installed, while we continue to invest heavily in electricity infrastructure to improve power supply in the region,” he said.

Ing. Osei Amoako further disclosed that the company had installed 36 additional distribution transformers to replace faulty and damaged ones in areas including Twedie, Patasi Police Depot, Afia Kobi SHS, Denkyemuoso White House, and Ampabame Hills.

He added that ECG is also undertaking other projects across the region to improve service delivery.

“We have also received approval to install an additional 35 new distribution transformers to upgrade other transformers and distribution lines identified as reaching full capacity to improve power supply in the region,” he said.

Management of the company has cautioned the public against unlawful interference with ECG infrastructure and urged residents to report any suspected illegal activities affecting the company’s network.

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