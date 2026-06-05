Democracy Cup: Sunderland Chairman visits Speaker of Parliament

Audio By Carbonatix
A delegation from English Premier League side Sunderland AFC, led by owner and chairman Kyril Louis-Dreyfus, has paid a courtesy call on the Speaker of Parliament, Rt. Hon. Alban Sumana Bagbin, in Accra.
The visit follows a recent trip by the Speaker to the club’s headquarters in the United Kingdom as part of discussions linked to the annual Democracy Cup initiative.
Speaking during the meeting, Louis-Dreyfus said the visit was aimed at strengthening ties between Sunderland AFC and Ghana.
He noted that the club has enjoyed a long-standing connection with Ghana through former players including Asamoah Gyan, Sulley Muntari and John Mensah, who all featured for Sunderland during their careers.
“We have had different connections with Ghana over the years and we believe this is an opportunity to further strengthen the relationship for the benefit of both sides,” he said.
Louis-Dreyfus also acknowledged the contributions of the Ghanaian players who represented the club in the past.
Sunderland AFC Commercial Manager Scott McCubbin said the partnership could create opportunities in areas such as youth football development and women’s football.
Speaker Bagbin welcomed the delegation and described the visit as an important step in building relations between Ghana and the club.
According to him, the engagement extends beyond football and could also open doors for business and investment opportunities.
“This visit goes beyond football. There are several opportunities for collaboration and engagement in other sectors of the economy,” the Speaker said.
Bagbin added that the relationship could also support the growth of the Democracy Cup competition and contribute to football development in Ghana.
He expressed hope that future collaborations with Sunderland AFC would benefit youth football and the women’s game in the country.
At the end of the meeting, the Speaker presented traditional fugu attire to members of the Sunderland delegation.
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