GRIDCo Board calls on Speaker of Parliament

The board of GRIDCo with the Speaker

The Board of the Ghana Grid Company (GRIDCo) has held discussions with the Speaker of Parliament, Alban Bagbin, as part of efforts to strengthen engagement with key national stakeholders and deepen collaboration on Ghana’s energy infrastructure agenda.

The eight-member board paid a courtesy call on the Speaker to brief him on developments within the company and formally introduce the Board Chair, Kuukua Maurice Ankrah. The meeting formed part of the board’s broader stakeholder engagement programme following its inauguration in August 2025.

Speaking during the engagement, GRIDCo’s Chief Executive, Ing. Frank Asirifi Otchere, outlined ongoing restoration works following the recent fire incident at Akosombo and disclosed plans to establish a permanent state-of-the-art control room to strengthen operational resilience. He also highlighted operational challenges facing the company, including the impact of illegal chainsaw activities and illegal mining operations on transmission infrastructure.

“For me, it was eye-opening listening to the Speaker share the history behind GRIDCo and the energy sector. It was clear he has been deeply involved from the beginning,” Ing. Otchere said on the sidelines of the meeting.

“We believe this engagement will deepen collaboration with Parliament as we work to strengthen Ghana’s power infrastructure and support economic growth.” On energy financing and tariff discussions, he stressed the need for sustained investment in the power sector to support industrialisation and long-term economic development. “Ghana’s economic growth is tied to reliable power supply. To grow the economy, we must continue investing in the energy sector,” he added.

Board Chair Kuukua Maurice Ankrah said the current board brought together a strong blend of expertise and experience, adding that the response to the Akosombo incident had demonstrated the technical capacity within GRIDCo. She also called for greater female representation in leadership positions, noting that she was currently the only woman on the board.

“We the board are positioned to lead management in the transformation of GRIDCo. The recent fire outbreak and our swift and efficient response is testament to what is achievable with the right support. I strongly believe that with greater female representation in leadership positions across various sectors of the economy, Ghana’s progress is more than guaranteed. Mr. Speaker, I am the only female board chair in all the agencies and institutions under the Energy Ministry. We need to improve upon that,” she said.

Board Chair Kuukua Maurice Ankrah

Speaker Bagbin underscored the importance of energy security to Ghana’s economic stability and industrial ambitions, urging GRIDCo to position itself for rising demand driven by industrialisation. He encouraged the company to expand public education on electricity consumption and energy efficiency while leveraging its assets to support recapitalisation and infrastructure expansion.

The Speaker also called for stronger implementation of the Affirmative Action and Gender Equity framework to increase women’s participation in leadership. He further disclosed that Parliament was exploring opportunities in solar energy deployment and welcomed GRIDCo’s technical support in that effort. The engagement reflects growing attention on the resilience of Ghana’s power infrastructure as policymakers and energy sector leaders seek to secure stable electricity supply to support industrial growth, attract investment and sustain economic activity.

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