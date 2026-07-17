Kumasi to experience temporary power outages as GRIDCo begins major transmission line upgrade

Residents of Kumasi and surrounding communities are expected to experience temporary power outages from Monday, July 20, 2026, as the Ghana Grid Company Limited (GRIDCo), in collaboration with the Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG), begins a three-month project to upgrade the Kumasi-Anwomaso transmission line.

The project will increase the transmission line's capacity from 364 megawatts to 1,000 megawatts, nearly tripling its current capacity to meet the Ashanti Region's growing industrial and residential electricity demand while improving the reliability of the national grid.

Speaking during an inspection of the project site, the Minister for Energy and Green Transition, Dr John Abdulai Jinapor, appealed to residents to cooperate with the utility providers, warning that further delays in executing the project could lead to the collapse of the transmission infrastructure.

> "This project cannot be postponed indefinitely. While it will cause temporary inconvenience, it is essential to securing Kumasi's energy future," he said, urging the public to exercise patience throughout the construction period.

The existing transmission line has been in operation for more than 30 years.

According to the Ministry, engineers initially planned to construct a new line alongside the existing one, but extensive development within the transmission corridor made that option unfeasible.

To avoid widespread demolition of buildings and the payment of substantial compensation, the new infrastructure will be built within the existing right-of-way after dismantling the old transmission line.

China Water Engineering, the contractor undertaking the project, has already completed 56 of the 60 transmission towers required, leaving only four outstanding. Because ECG distribution lines intersect the transmission corridor, electricity supply will be interrupted in affected communities during active construction hours to ensure the safety of workers.

Power will be restored each evening, with the Ministry assuring residents that advance notice of planned outages will be provided before work begins in their respective areas.

GRIDCo is also taking advantage of the construction period to upgrade transformers at the Ahodwo substation, which supplies electricity to Kumasi's central business district and surrounding residential communities.

GRIDCo Chief Executive, Frank Otchere, said the substation upgrade is necessary to match the increased transmission capacity and ensure the long-term stability of power supply in the metropolis.

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