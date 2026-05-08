Parliament ready to pass Property Rights of Spouses Bill under urgency – Speaker

Audio By Carbonatix
Speaker of Parliament Alban Bagbin has assured that the House is ready to fast-track the passage of the Property Rights of Spouses Bill to ensure fairness and accountability in the sharing of property acquired during marriage.
Speaking after receiving a petition from the International Federation of Women Lawyers (FIDA) Ghana, Speaker Bagbin said Parliament is deeply concerned about the hardships many women and children face following the dissolution of marriages.
According to him, Members of Parliament frequently encounter vulnerable individuals in their constituencies struggling with survival, housing, and child welfare issues due to the absence of clear legal protections governing spousal property rights.
“But we ourselves are very concerned about it. I’m not surprised that you are here today because of some recent rulings of some courts. We experience what you just recounted on a daily basis,” he said.
The Speaker stressed that Parliament is willing and prepared to pass the bill, including under a certificate of urgency if necessary.
“The problem is not Parliament. Parliament is more than willing, ready today, even to pass this bill under a certificate of urgency,” he stated.
However, Mr Bagbin noted that the challenge goes beyond simply passing legislation, emphasising the importance of implementation and enforcement to ensure the law delivers real protection for families.
“You can pass a bill, it becomes law, and if they’re not implementing it, we’re back to square one,” he cautioned.
He described the campaign for the Property Rights of Spouses Bill as an issue that affects the entire society and not only women and children.
“What you’re doing today, your presence here, is not a fight for women or children. It’s a fight for all of us, including the men, who cannot survive without you,” he said.
Speaker Bagbin’s comments came after FIDA Ghana petitioned Parliament to expedite the passage of the long-delayed legislation, arguing that the absence of a comprehensive law has created uncertainty and hardship for spouses and children after divorce.
President of the Board of FIDA Ghana, Gloria Ofori-Boadu, said Article 22 of the 1992 Constitution requires Parliament to enact legislation regulating the property rights of spouses, but more than 33 years later, the law has yet to be passed.
She explained that although the courts, particularly the Supreme Court, have developed principles through case law, judicial decisions alone cannot provide the consistency and protection that legislation would guarantee.
FIDA Ghana further warned that many children continue to suffer displacement and deprivation because of the lack of clear legal safeguards during marital dissolution, and urged Parliament to act decisively on the bill.
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