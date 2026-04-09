Alban Bagbin declines minority’s motion to investigate sale of gold reserves at BoG

Audio By Carbonatix
A Private Member’s motion filed by members of the minority in Parliament, led by Abena Osei-Asare, seeking an investigation into the alleged sale of gold reserves at the Bank of Ghana, has been declared "inadmissible" by the Speaker of Parliament, Rt. Hon. Alban Bagbin.
The decision was conveyed in an official memorandum issued by the Clerk to Parliament and dated Tuesday, April 7.
The communication was addressed to Patrick Yaw Boamah, Member of Parliament for Okaikwei Central; Abena Osei-Asare, MP for Atiwa East; and Isaac Boamah-Nyarko, MP for Effia.
According to the memo, the motion, which was filed on 9th February 2026, proposed the establishment of an ad hoc committee to probe the circumstances surrounding an alleged sale of gold reserves held by the Bank of Ghana.
“I write to notify you that the Rt. Hon. Speaker has declined the motion," the Clerk to Parliament stated.
In December last year, the minority called for a bipartisan parliamentary ad-hoc investigation into the reported $214 million loss incurred by the Bank of Ghana under the Gold-for-Reserves programme, warning that the matter raises serious concerns about accountability, transparency, and environmental governance.
READ ALSO: Minority demands parliamentary probe into BoG-GoldBod $214m loss
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