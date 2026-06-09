National

Minority MPs commend Afenyo-Markin for sponsoring capacity-building training in Canada

Source: James Avedzi  
  9 June 2026 10:34am
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The Minority Caucus has lauded Minority Leader Alexander Afenyo-Markin for sponsoring a capacity-building training programme that took them to Canada to enhance their skills and knowledge in parliamentary work and international engagement.

The delegation, led by Weija Gbawe MP and Second Deputy Minority Whip Jerry Ahmed Shaib, took time out from the intensive training schedule to pay a courtesy call on Ghana’s High Commissioner to Canada, Her Excellency Professor Dora Francisca Edu-Buandoh, at her official residence in Ottawa.

Speaking during the visit, Jerry Ahmed Shaib said the training programme, sponsored by Afenyo-Markin, had created an important platform for Members of Parliament to engage directly with Ghana’s diplomatic mission in Canada.

During discussions with the High Commissioner, the MPs delved into key development priorities, examining Ghana’s development goals and exploring strategies to advance national interests on the global stage.

They also exchanged views on the welfare of Ghanaians living in Canada, discussing practical ways to address challenges facing members of the Ghanaian community abroad.

The talks further explored opportunities to strengthen the longstanding relationship between Ghana and Canada, focusing on areas that could promote greater cooperation and mutual benefit.

Jerry Ahmed Shaib expressed his gratitude to Her Excellency for the warm reception and the insightful discussions, describing such engagements as vital to improving the lives of Ghanaians both at home and abroad.

The Weija Gbawe MP thanked the Minority Leader for sponsoring the training programme, commending his unwavering commitment to the professional development and capacity-building of Members of Parliament.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.

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