Minority demands urgent appearance of 3 ministers over floods, S.A. evacuation and visa controversy

The Minority in Parliament has called for the immediate appearance of three ministers before the House to provide explanations on a number of issues it says have generated widespread public concern, including the recent flooding in Accra, the repatriation of Ghanaians from South Africa and visa-related challenges surrounding the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

The ministers being targeted are the Minister for Foreign Affairs, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa; the Minister for Works, Housing and Water Resources, Kenneth Gilbert Adjei; and the Minister for Sports and Recreation, Kofi Adams.

The call was made today, June 9, during discussions on the Business Statement for the coming week, with members of the Minority questioning why the ministers had not been scheduled to brief Parliament on matters they described as being of significant national interest.

JoyNews Parliamentary Correspondent James Avedzi reported that the First Deputy Minority Whip and Member of Parliament for Tolon, Habib Iddrisu, expressed concern over the omission of the Foreign Affairs Minister and the Sports Minister from the parliamentary programme, despite growing public debate over the evacuation of Ghanaians from South Africa and reports of visa rejections affecting some individuals seeking to travel for the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

According to him, Parliament has a constitutional responsibility to demand accountability from the Executive, particularly on matters that have attracted public attention and raised questions about government policy and implementation.

He argued that with the FIFA World Cup set to commence in less than 48 hours, Parliament must be given the opportunity to receive a comprehensive briefing on the visa-related issues and the steps being taken to address concerns raised by affected citizens.

Mr Iddrisu further maintained that the House should also be briefed on the circumstances surrounding the recent repatriation of Ghanaian nationals from South Africa amid reports of xenophobic attacks and growing insecurity affecting some foreign communities.

The Minority also turned its attention to the recent flooding incidents that have affected parts of the Greater Accra Region following heavy rains over the weekend.

The Member of Parliament for Effia, Isaac Nyarko Boamah, insisted that the Minister for Works, Housing and Water Resources should be summoned to explain measures being taken by the government to address the perennial flooding problem.

He said the recurring floods continue to expose weaknesses in the country's drainage infrastructure and urban planning systems, resulting in the destruction of property, displacement of residents and disruptions to economic activity.

Mr Boamah argued that Parliament must receive a detailed account of interventions being undertaken to mitigate the impact of flooding, particularly as the country enters the peak rainy season.

The recent downpours left several roads inundated, caused severe traffic congestion across parts of Accra and led to renewed calls for long-term solutions to the capital city's flood challenges.

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