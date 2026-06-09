Minority demands urgent appearance of 3 ministers over floods, S.A. evacuation and visa controversy

Audio By Carbonatix
The Minority in Parliament has called for the immediate appearance of three ministers before the House to provide explanations on a number of issues it says have generated widespread public concern, including the recent flooding in Accra, the repatriation of Ghanaians from South Africa and visa-related challenges surrounding the 2026 FIFA World Cup.
The ministers being targeted are the Minister for Foreign Affairs, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa; the Minister for Works, Housing and Water Resources, Kenneth Gilbert Adjei; and the Minister for Sports and Recreation, Kofi Adams.
The call was made today, June 9, during discussions on the Business Statement for the coming week, with members of the Minority questioning why the ministers had not been scheduled to brief Parliament on matters they described as being of significant national interest.
JoyNews Parliamentary Correspondent James Avedzi reported that the First Deputy Minority Whip and Member of Parliament for Tolon, Habib Iddrisu, expressed concern over the omission of the Foreign Affairs Minister and the Sports Minister from the parliamentary programme, despite growing public debate over the evacuation of Ghanaians from South Africa and reports of visa rejections affecting some individuals seeking to travel for the 2026 FIFA World Cup.
According to him, Parliament has a constitutional responsibility to demand accountability from the Executive, particularly on matters that have attracted public attention and raised questions about government policy and implementation.
He argued that with the FIFA World Cup set to commence in less than 48 hours, Parliament must be given the opportunity to receive a comprehensive briefing on the visa-related issues and the steps being taken to address concerns raised by affected citizens.
Mr Iddrisu further maintained that the House should also be briefed on the circumstances surrounding the recent repatriation of Ghanaian nationals from South Africa amid reports of xenophobic attacks and growing insecurity affecting some foreign communities.
The Minority also turned its attention to the recent flooding incidents that have affected parts of the Greater Accra Region following heavy rains over the weekend.
The Member of Parliament for Effia, Isaac Nyarko Boamah, insisted that the Minister for Works, Housing and Water Resources should be summoned to explain measures being taken by the government to address the perennial flooding problem.
He said the recurring floods continue to expose weaknesses in the country's drainage infrastructure and urban planning systems, resulting in the destruction of property, displacement of residents and disruptions to economic activity.
Mr Boamah argued that Parliament must receive a detailed account of interventions being undertaken to mitigate the impact of flooding, particularly as the country enters the peak rainy season.
The recent downpours left several roads inundated, caused severe traffic congestion across parts of Accra and led to renewed calls for long-term solutions to the capital city's flood challenges.
Latest Stories
-
Our 34 years of political loyalty to NDC have been betrayed with neglect –Mandari residents protest
3 minutes
-
Mr President, the recorder was on!!!
14 minutes
-
Abuakwa South MP joins Bawumia to mourn late NPP aide
15 minutes
-
Mahama returns to Ghana after UK and Belarus visits, announces investment and trade agreements
20 minutes
-
The man who snored in the sky: Air travel courtesy is becoming a lost art
28 minutes
-
NCPTA demands action against Nyinahin Catholic SHS teacher over alleged student assault
31 minutes
-
Canada hunts criminal tourists while Ghana looks away
32 minutes
-
Softcare marks Menstrual Hygiene Day with nationwide donation and youth-led awareness campaign
34 minutes
-
National Chief Imam praises Hajj Board but cautions against complacency
44 minutes
-
Ga Mantse, Prof Elsie Kauffman, Dr Akwasi Agyeman, and Akosua Agyapong honoured at Ghana Global Leadership Awards 2026
47 minutes
-
Afarinick distributes 400,000 free cocoa seedlings; develops Ghana’s largest sustainable cocoa plantation and 2 million capacity nursery
54 minutes
-
Peace Town cut off from Amanfro as devastating floods displace hundreds, destroy main bridge
1 hour
-
Mahama orders nationwide flood risk assessment
1 hour
-
Minority demands urgent appearance of 3 ministers over floods, S.A. evacuation and visa controversy
1 hour
-
Sedinam’s extradition landmark for justice delivery, accountability – Edem Senanu
1 hour