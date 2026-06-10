Minority MPs meet Ghana High Commissioner to Canada to discuss diaspora welfare and bilateral relations

Audio By Carbonatix
A delegation of Members of Parliament from the Minority Caucus has held discussions with Ghana’s High Commissioner to Canada, Professor Dora Francisca Edu-Buandoh, on national development priorities, diaspora welfare, and Ghana–Canada relations.
The MPs, currently in Canada on a capacity-building programme, paid a courtesy call on the High Commissioner at her official residence in Ottawa, where discussions centred on issues affecting Ghanaians living abroad, as well as avenues for deepening cooperation between Ghana and Canada.
Speaking during the engagement, the Member of Parliament for Weija Gbawe and Second Deputy Minority Whip, Jerry Ahmed Shaib, said the visit served as an important platform for legislators to gain deeper insight into the experiences and concerns of Ghanaians in the diaspora.
He noted that the discussions also explored how Parliament could help address challenges facing Ghanaian communities abroad while advancing the country’s broader development agenda.
The meeting also considered ways of strengthening the longstanding relations between Ghana and Canada, including avenues for collaboration to support Ghana’s economic and social development.
Mr Shaib expressed gratitude to Professor Edu-Buandoh for the warm reception and engagement, describing the interaction as important in bridging policymakers with the realities facing Ghanaians abroad.
He further commended the Minority Leader, Osahen Alexander Afenyo-Markin, for sponsoring the parliamentary training programme, saying it enhances MPs' capacity and exposes them to international best practices in governance and public service.
The visit forms part of a broader capacity-building programme aimed at strengthening MPs' knowledge and effectiveness in discharging their legislative and oversight duties.
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