GJA honours BoG for contributions towards national development and media

The Bank of Ghana was honoured by the Ghana Journalists Association (GJA) at the Second World Press Freedom Day (WPFD) Honours Night held in Accra on Saturday, 6 June 2026.

According to the GJA, the honour acknowledges the Bank’s sustained efforts to advance national development through transparency and constructive engagement with the media.

Bernard Otabil, Director of Communications, and Mrs Emelia Awuviri, Director of the External Facilities and Project Administration Department, received the award on behalf of the Bank.

The WPFD Honours Night is held annually by the GJA to celebrate individuals and institutions that have advanced media excellence, press freedom, and national development.

This year’s event highlighted collaboration between public institutions and the media in promoting transparency, accountability, and informed public discourse.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.