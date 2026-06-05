Audio By Carbonatix
The National Petroleum Authority (NPA) has distributed more than 60,000 sanitary pads to female students in seven senior high schools across six regions as part of activities commemorating World Menstrual Hygiene Day 2026.
The initiative, spearheaded by the Authority’s Corporate Social Responsibility Department, benefited students of Ghana Senior High School, OLA Girls Senior High School, Holy Child School, Bole Senior High School, Ahantaman Girls' Senior High School, T.I. Ahmadiyya Senior High School and Adonten Senior High School.
The intervention forms part of the NPA’s broader efforts to promote menstrual health, improve educational outcomes and support the wellbeing of young women.
Speaking during the outreach programme, the Head of Corporate Social Responsibility at the NPA, Maxwell Asare Ampadu, emphasised the importance of ensuring that menstruation does not become an obstacle to education or personal development.
He noted that every female student deserves the opportunity to pursue her academic and career aspirations with confidence and dignity, regardless of the challenges associated with menstrual health.
Mr. Ampadu further encouraged the students to prioritise good hygiene practices, remain focused on their studies and believe in their potential to succeed.
He reaffirmed the Authority’s commitment to supporting educational institutions and empowering young people through impactful social interventions, describing the sanitary pad distribution exercise as part of the NPA’s contribution to sustainable development and the advancement of girls’ education across Ghana.
Latest Stories
-
Democracy Cup: Sunderland Chairman visits Speaker of Parliament
27 minutes
-
National Ambulance Service commends NPA for continued support
1 hour
-
NPA distributes over 60,000 sanitary pads to SHS girls to mark World Menstrual Hygiene Day
1 hour
-
NPA pledges support for Ghana Armed Forces Command and Staff College’s 50th Anniversary
1 hour
-
NDPC, ISD deepen collaboration to advance National Development Plan implementation
1 hour
-
Norwegian Ambassador pays courtesy call on NDPC, commends progress on sustainable development initiatives
2 hours
-
NDPC boss calls for data-driven governance at UCC Data Literacy Week Launch
2 hours
-
NDPC hosts outgoing UNICEF Representative on a farewell courtesy call
2 hours
-
The founders Africa needs most are often invisible to the startup ecosystem
2 hours
-
Finance, Agriculture ministries clash over GH¢1.6bn funding claims
3 hours
-
From China’s skylines to Ghana’s beachfront: The vision behind Labadi Beach Apartment
3 hours
-
‘We want our children back’: Nigeria’s kidnapping nightmare spreads south
5 hours
-
Energy Minister pushes for early completion of 900MW Takoradi Power Plant
5 hours
-
DBG marks 5th Anniversary with focus on scaling up activities in key target areas
5 hours
-
JoyNews’ Samson Anyenini among personalities to be honoured at GJA Press Freedom Awards
5 hours