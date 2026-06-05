NPA distributes over 60,000 sanitary pads to SHS girls to mark World Menstrual Hygiene Day

The National Petroleum Authority (NPA) has distributed more than 60,000 sanitary pads to female students in seven senior high schools across six regions as part of activities commemorating World Menstrual Hygiene Day 2026.

The initiative, spearheaded by the Authority’s Corporate Social Responsibility Department, benefited students of Ghana Senior High School, OLA Girls Senior High School, Holy Child School, Bole Senior High School, Ahantaman Girls' Senior High School, T.I. Ahmadiyya Senior High School and Adonten Senior High School.

The intervention forms part of the NPA’s broader efforts to promote menstrual health, improve educational outcomes and support the wellbeing of young women.

Speaking during the outreach programme, the Head of Corporate Social Responsibility at the NPA, Maxwell Asare Ampadu, emphasised the importance of ensuring that menstruation does not become an obstacle to education or personal development.

He noted that every female student deserves the opportunity to pursue her academic and career aspirations with confidence and dignity, regardless of the challenges associated with menstrual health.

Mr. Ampadu further encouraged the students to prioritise good hygiene practices, remain focused on their studies and believe in their potential to succeed.

He reaffirmed the Authority’s commitment to supporting educational institutions and empowering young people through impactful social interventions, describing the sanitary pad distribution exercise as part of the NPA’s contribution to sustainable development and the advancement of girls’ education across Ghana.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.