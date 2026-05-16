See the areas that will be affected by ECG’s planned maintenance on May 17

Audio By Carbonatix
The Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG) has scheduled planned maintenance exercises in the Tema Region for Sunday, May 17, 2026, even as engineers continue to battle an underground cable fault that plunged several communities in the Western Region into darkness on Saturday.
According to advisories issued by the power distributor, the planned maintenance in the Tema Region will affect two separate but overlapping lists of communities, with the outage scheduled from 10:00 am to 3:00 pm.
Affected areas include Teye Kwame, Asutsuare Junction and Township, Suncity, Manyajokpanya, Glamour Farms, Legacy Girls, Akuse, Volivo, Golden Exotics, Shine Field, Osuwem, Stone Lodge, the Commandos Military Training Camp, Twin Quarries, Derby Quarries, Inzag, Bright Cement, and surrounding areas.
A separate advisory listed the same areas with the addition of Derby Quarries, confirming the scope of the five-hour outage.
These scheduled interventions come as the ECG continues to manage the aftermath of an underground cable fault at Apowa in the Western Region on Saturday, May 16, 2026. The fault disrupted power to Apowa township, Adwoa, TUC Estate, Kejebil, and surrounding areas. Engineers were deployed to rectify the fault and restore the supply.
In its public notices, the ECG extended its apologies to all affected customers, acknowledging the inconvenience caused by both the scheduled maintenance and the unplanned cable fault.
The company reassured the public that engineers are working diligently to resolve all network issues while emphasising that the planned exercises are necessary to ensure the long-term robustness of the power network across the regions.
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