Livestream: The Probe examines Kumasi’s looming water crisis

This Sunday's edition of JoyNews' The Probe, will turn its lenses to the looming water crisis in Kumasi.

With the Owabi Dam choked and Barekese rapidly shrinking, concerns are growing over water security in the Ashanti Region.

What is driving the situation, and what urgent steps must be taken?

Join in the conservation as JoyNews' Carlos Calony engages with Dr. Hanson Mensah Akutete, Chief Manager at Ghana Water Limited (Ashanti Region); Tanko Yakubu, Business Development Manager at Dredge Masters Limited; and Dr. Jackson A. Nyantakyi, Ashanti Regional Director of the EPA ti find solutions.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.