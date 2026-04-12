Audio By Carbonatix
This Sunday's edition of JoyNews' The Probe, will turn its lenses to the looming water crisis in Kumasi.
With the Owabi Dam choked and Barekese rapidly shrinking, concerns are growing over water security in the Ashanti Region.
What is driving the situation, and what urgent steps must be taken?
Join in the conservation as JoyNews' Carlos Calony engages with Dr. Hanson Mensah Akutete, Chief Manager at Ghana Water Limited (Ashanti Region); Tanko Yakubu, Business Development Manager at Dredge Masters Limited; and Dr. Jackson A. Nyantakyi, Ashanti Regional Director of the EPA ti find solutions.
DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.
Tags:
DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.
Latest Stories
-
GPL 2025/26: Dreams FC stage stunning comeback to hammer Eleven Wonders
28 minutes
-
Livestream: The Probe examines Kumasi’s looming water crisis
31 minutes
-
MTN Ghana gears up to lead Africa’s AI revolution
32 minutes
-
Philanthropist Alhaji FuZak donates Da’wah bus to Ambariya Sunni community
39 minutes
-
GUTA calls for suspension of Publican AI system over trade disruptions
42 minutes
-
TTAG raises alarm over proposed recruitment of 7,000 teachers, demands national posting roadmap
1 hour
-
Civilians feared killed after reports of air strike on Nigerian market
1 hour
-
Bishop Simon Kofi Appiah installed as new Jasikan Diocese Bishop
1 hour
-
Trump’s Strait of Hormuz blockade threat raises risks and leaves predicaments unchanged
1 hour
-
US Court backs extradition of former MASLOC CEO Sedina Tamakloe-Attionu to Ghana
2 hours
-
Seven arrested as NAIMOS dismantles illegal mining camp, seizes firearms at Boin River
2 hours
-
Fire erupts at Madina Ritz Junction, destroys multiple wooden structures and containers
2 hours
-
Daniel-Kofi Kyereh returns from long-term injury, registers assist for Freiburg U23
2 hours
-
Knifeman calling himself ‘Lucifer’ slashes three at NYC’s Grand Central
3 hours
-
Brands are built from within to without
3 hours