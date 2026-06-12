Denied World Cup entry, Somali referee Artan to officiate UEFA Super Cup

Audio By Carbonatix
Somali referee Omar Abdulkadir Artan, who is unable to take part in the World Cup after being denied entry to the United States, has been appointed to officiate the UEFA Super Cup between Paris Saint-Germain and Aston Villa.
Artan, 34, was named among the match officials for the June 11-July 19 World Cup but was forced to miss the tournament after U.S. authorities refused him entry despite having a valid visa.
European soccer's governing body said on Thursday that his appointment to the Super Cup followed discussions with the Confederation of African Football (CAF) and formed part of a recently signed cooperation agreement between the two bodies.
The August 12 match in Salzburg pits Champions League winners Paris Saint-Germain against Europa League holders Aston Villa.
"Omar Artan has made Somalia and the entire people of the African Continent extremely proud. His receipt of the CAF Men’s Referee of the Year Award 2025 and his appointment as a referee of the FIFA World Cup 2026 are a recognition of his world-class refereeing ability and the international respect that he enjoys," said CAF president Patrice Motsepe.
President Donald Trump's strict immigration policies have been a point of concern for the World Cup, with Washington imposing a sweeping travel ban last year on citizens of 12 countries, including Somalia.
An administration official said on Tuesday that Artan was denied entry because of his links to "suspected members of terror organisations".
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