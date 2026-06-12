Everyone needs to feel loved playing for England – Bellingham

England midfielder Jude Bellingham has stressed the importance of needing to "feel loved" as he looks to help them enjoy World Cup success this summer.

The tournament in North America got underway on Thursday as Mexico, hosts alongside the USA and Canada, beat South Africa 2-0.

England's tournament does not get underway until next Wednesday, when they take on Croatia in Arlington, Texas.

Bellingham was part of the England squad that reached the final of Euro 2024, where they were beaten by Spain.

However, the national team, then managed by Gareth Southgate, were often accused of playing poorly in that tournament, with Bellingham previously saying he felt like a bit of a scapegoat for England's failure to win it.

Bellingham admitted that something felt that the group were "not quite connected" during the Euros, but has stressed there is a different feel around the camp now.

"At the Euros we got some things a little bit wrong off the pitch," he said on England's Lions' Den show.

"I don't feel like the group connected as well as it could have for a number of reasons. Expectation was part of it - we had done well in 2018 and done well in Qatar [for the 2022 World Cup], and when it came to that tournament, we were seen as one of two or three teams that should win it.

"We were not playing particularly well, so even when we were winning, you didn't get the feeling you were as happy as you should be.

"There has to be that element of relentless and wanting to win but it is the nature of football that wins go out of the system quickly and we should hold on to that moment a little more.

"I think this time round having those experiences... and knowing, for example, that the guy who scores the winning goal in the World Cup final isn't always the one you'd bet your house on so you've always got to be ready, everyone's got to feel loved and feel a huge part of the team. The other thing is just to enjoy it."

Bellingham's England team-mate Morgan Rogers reiterated the togetherness of this current group.

The Three Lions are looking to win the World Cup for the first time since 1966 and will be hoping the strength of unity will help them to go one step further than they did at Euro 2024.

Aston Villa forward Rogers could be competing with Bellingham for the number 10 position, and he said: "We are really aligned and it is really easy and seamless for anyone to fit in the group.

"Wherever you are from, wherever you play, ages - it doesn't matter in this group. It is a joy to be here."

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