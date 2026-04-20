Health | National

Health Ministry partners Belgian team to tackle medical waste at Korle Bu

Source: Adom Online  
  20 April 2026 10:49am
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The Ministry of Health has initiated steps to strengthen medical waste management in Ghana’s health sector, beginning with an assessment visit to the Korle Bu Teaching Hospital.

A delegation from Belgium, working with the Ministry, visited the hospital to evaluate existing waste management systems and explore practical solutions to improve the handling of biomedical waste.

The team engaged hospital management to better understand current processes, gaps, and challenges, intending to tailor support to meet the facility’s operational standards. Officials indicated that the broader objective is to help address persistent waste management concerns across Ghana’s health sector.

The Chief Executive Officer of Korle Bu, Dr. Yakubu Seidu Adam, welcomed the initiative, describing it as timely given the ongoing challenges with the disposal of medical waste. He expressed optimism that the collaboration would enhance the hospital’s capacity to manage its waste safely and efficiently.

He also assured the delegation of management’s commitment to supporting reforms that will ensure proper handling of medical disposables and protect both public health and the environment.

The visit forms part of a wider effort by government and international partners to improve healthcare delivery systems, with particular focus on sanitation, infection prevention, and environmental safety within medical facilities.

Senior management members of the hospital, including heads of administration, biomedical engineering, environmental health, and infection prevention and control, were present during the engagement

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