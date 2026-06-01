Muntaka begins Volta Regional stakeholder tour to strengthen peace and security

The Minister for the Interior, Muntaka Mohammed-Mubarak, has commenced a high-level stakeholder engagement tour of the Volta Region, reaffirming the government's commitment to sustaining peace, strengthening security operations, and deepening collaboration with traditional and religious authorities.

Speaking during a courtesy call on the Volta Regional Minister, James Gunu, at the Volta Regional Coordinating Council in Ho, the Interior Minister emphasised that national development is inseparable from peace and stability, describing security as a collective responsibility that requires continuous engagement across all sectors of society.

He noted that building trust, fostering dialogue, and promoting unity among communities remain essential pillars of national security, stressing that consistent engagement helps reinforce public understanding that peace is the foundation for progress.

Muntaka’s visit marks the beginning of a series of consultations with key stakeholders in the region, aimed at addressing emerging security concerns and strengthening social cohesion.

As part of the tour, the Interior Minister is expected to hold meetings with Christian and Muslim leaders, as well as Zongo Chiefs, in a bid to reinforce interfaith dialogue and promote peaceful coexistence among diverse communities.

He will also engage heads of agencies under the Ministry for the Interior to assess operational challenges and enhance coordination among security institutions operating in the region.

In a significant engagement with traditional leadership, Muntaka is scheduled to pay a courtesy call on Togbe Afede XIV, the Agbogbomefia of the Asogli State and President of the Asogli Traditional Area.

The meeting is expected to further deepen cooperation between government and traditional authorities in maintaining peace and stability.

The Minister’s itinerary also includes a visit to Ho Central Prison, where he will interact directly with inmates and officials.

The engagement forms part of efforts to improve conditions within correctional facilities and reinforce rehabilitation and reintegration programmes.

Additionally, Muntaka will inspect operations at the Aflao border post, one of Ghana’s busiest entry points, where he is expected to assess operational efficiency and boost the morale of officers stationed there.

Welcoming the Interior Minister, the Volta Regional Minister, commended his efforts in strengthening national security architecture, particularly the establishment of the National Signal Bureau in Ho.

He assured the Minister of the Regional Coordinating Council’s full cooperation, noting that collaboration between regional authorities and the Interior Ministry is essential for effective governance and security management.

Since assuming office, Muntaka Mohammed-Mubarak has undertaken a series of nationwide stakeholder engagements aimed at enhancing peacebuilding efforts, improving inter-agency coordination, and addressing security challenges across the country.

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