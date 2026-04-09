Interior Minister calls for intelligence-driven strategy as Ghana strengthens counter-terrorism efforts

Audio By Carbonatix
Ghana is stepping up efforts to strengthen its counter-terrorism architecture, with authorities pushing for tighter coordination, intelligence sharing, and proactive engagement to address emerging threats in the sub-region.
At a National Counter-Terrorism Stakeholders Meeting held at the National Security Council Secretariat in Accra, Interior Minister Muntaka Mohammed-Mubarak underscored the urgency of a unified, intelligence-led approach as terrorist activities continue to edge closer to Ghana’s borders.
He stressed that timely and accurate information remains critical in preventing attacks and safeguarding lives.
“Information should be passed on timeously so that it is promptly processed into intelligence to help in decision-making to save lives,” he said.
The meeting, held under the theme “Strengthening Counter-Terrorism through Reliable Databases and Effective Information Sharing,” brought together key security stakeholders to examine strategies for tackling the evolving and complex nature of terrorism.
While commending Ghana’s security agencies for maintaining relative peace and stability, the Minister cautioned against complacency, noting that the country must remain vigilant given rising extremist activity in parts of West Africa.
He revealed that the Ministry of the Interior is developing a comprehensive national strategy to combat organised crime and terrorism.
The plan will prioritise intelligence-driven operations, deepen inter-agency collaboration, and reinforce border security systems.
Mr. Mohammed-Mubarak further called for stronger institutional cooperation, urging stakeholders to set aside competition and focus on collective national security goals.
Also addressing the meeting, National Security Coordinator Osman Abdul-Razak highlighted the need for a unified front in confronting terrorism, describing the sub-region as increasingly vulnerable.
He stated that preventing violent extremism requires a whole-of-society approach, anchored in coordination, vigilance, and shared responsibility across both state institutions and local communities.
The meeting forms part of ongoing national efforts to enhance preparedness and ensure Ghana remains resilient in the face of growing security threats.
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