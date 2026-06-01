Road Safety Authority urges caution as rains increase crash risks

The National Road Safety Authority (NRSA) has urged motorists, motorcyclists, and pedestrians in the Volta Region to exercise greater caution during the rainy season to help reduce road crashes and save lives.

The Planning Manager of the NRSA, Bismark Elorm Sackitey, said rainy weather conditions pose unique challenges to road users due to wet road surfaces, poor visibility, flooding, and reduced vehicle control.

In a road safety advisory, he noted that the combination of slippery roads and heavy rainfall significantly increases the risk of accidents and called on all road users to adopt responsible behaviour while travelling.

“Rainy weather demands patience, caution, and preparedness from all road users. Let us all take responsibility and stay safe on our roads during this rainy season,” he stated.

Mr. Sackitey explained that wet road surfaces reduce tyre grip, while poor visibility affects drivers’ judgment and reaction time. He added that flooded roads can conceal potholes and damaged sections, making driving even more hazardous.

He identified speeding on wet roads, tailgating, driving with worn-out tyres, using faulty windscreen wipers, and engaging in unnecessary overtaking as some of the common mistakes drivers make during rainy conditions.

The Planning Manager advised motorists to reduce speed, maintain safe following distances, and ensure their tyres, brakes, lights, and windscreen wipers are in good working condition before embarking on any journey. He also urged drivers to use headlights appropriately and avoid driving through heavily flooded roads.

Motorcyclists were encouraged to wear appropriate protective gear, reduce speed, avoid slippery road edges, and ensure their headlights are functioning properly.

Pedestrians were also advised to use designated crossing points, avoid rushing across roads during rainfall, and wear visible clothing in poor weather conditions.

Mr. Sackitey urged members of the public to report road safety concerns to the NRSA Regional Office and reiterated the Authority’s safety message: “Stay Alive: Stop the Devil’s Work.”

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.