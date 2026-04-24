Germany reaffirms security and development partnership with Ghana

Audio By Carbonatix
The Ambassador of Germany to Ghana, Frederik Landshöft, has reaffirmed his country’s commitment to strengthening security and development cooperation with Ghana during a courtesy call on the Minister for the Interior, Muntaka Mohammed-Mubarak.
The visit formed part of ongoing diplomatic engagements aimed at deepening bilateral relations between both countries, particularly in the areas of security cooperation, capacity building, and sustainable development initiatives.
Ambassador Landshöft described the partnership between Ghana and Germany as one of the most effective within Germany’s global engagements.
He highlighted his recent visit to border communities in Ghana’s Northern Region, stressing the importance of sustained collaboration in addressing emerging security threats, as well as continued training and institutional support for security agencies.
In response, Minister Muntaka Mohammed-Mubarak expressed appreciation for Germany’s long-standing support for Ghana’s security architecture.
He reaffirmed government’s commitment to enhancing cooperation, noting the importance of initiatives such as the Coastal States Stability Mechanism in improving border security and regional coordination.
The Minister further emphasised the need to strengthen surveillance systems and address migration-related security challenges.
He assured the German delegation of Ghana’s readiness to deepen partnership, expressing optimism that continued collaboration would contribute to both national stability and broader regional security outcomes.
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