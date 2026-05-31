Health Ministry receives pulse oximeter donation to support Free Primary Healthcare initiative

Audio By Carbonatix
The Ministry of Health (MoH) has received a donation of advanced bedside pulse oximeters valued at more than $100,000 from WAMPHARMA to support the Government’s Free Primary Healthcare initiative.
The equipment is expected to enhance child healthcare delivery and strengthen primary healthcare services across the country.
Presenting the donation, WAMPHARMA’s Director of Partnerships and Sales for West Africa, David Sam, said the contribution followed discussions with Masimo on ways to support the Government’s flagship healthcare programme and improve access to quality healthcare.
Receiving the equipment on behalf of the Government, the Minister for Health, Kwabena Mintah Akandoh, expressed gratitude to WAMPHARMA for the donation.
He described the gesture as a strong vote of confidence in the Free Primary Healthcare policy and its potential to transform healthcare delivery in Ghana.
The Minister emphasised that the initiative is a landmark intervention in the country’s healthcare system and appealed to corporate institutions, development partners, and individuals to support the Government’s efforts to expand access to quality healthcare and improve patient outcomes nationwide.
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