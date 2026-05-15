UGMC Director advocates inclusion of emergency care in Free Primary Healthcare policy

Director of the Medical Training and Simulation Centre at the University of Ghana Medical Centre, Dr Christian Owoo

The Director of the Medical Training and Simulation Centre at the University of Ghana Medical Centre, Dr Christian Owoo, has called for Essential Emergency and Critical Care (EECC) to be incorporated into the government’s Free Primary Healthcare initiative to strengthen emergency response systems and reduce preventable deaths.

According to Dr Owoo, integrating EECC into the policy framework would improve healthcare delivery at district, regional and tertiary health facilities by equipping health professionals with the necessary systems, coordination and training to handle critical medical conditions effectively.

Speaking to journalists on the sidelines of the launch of Critical Care Awareness Month, organised by the Critical Care Nurses Association of Ghana on Thursday, May 14, he welcomed the government’s decision to introduce basic emergency care under the policy and described it as a major boost for the health sector.

“I am very happy about the introduction of basic emergency care, and we are ready to discuss how the EECC toolkit can be integrated into it,” he stated.

Dr Owoo explained that EECC is not an expensive intervention but rather a structured, system-based approach that focuses on training, teamwork and improved coordination within healthcare facilities.

He noted that proper implementation of the system could substantially reduce avoidable deaths, particularly in low- and middle-income countries across sub-Saharan Africa where access to advanced healthcare services remains limited.

According to him, strengthening emergency and critical care systems globally could save millions of lives each year, especially in countries with weaker healthcare infrastructure.

He further called for sustained advocacy and collaboration among stakeholders to ensure emergency and critical care become central components of ongoing healthcare reforms in Ghana.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.