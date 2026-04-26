‘Medicine was never the plan’ — Dr Darius Osei opens up on journey from childhood to medical leadership

The Founding Chief Executive Officer of the University of Ghana Medical Centre, Dr Darius Kofi Osei, has shared a deeply personal account of how an unplanned journey, shaped by hardship and persistence, led him to the pinnacle of Ghana’s medical leadership.

Speaking in an interview on Personality Profile on JoyNews, Dr Osei revealed that becoming a medical doctor was never part of his childhood ambitions.

A path shaped by circumstance, not design

Reflecting on his early years, Dr Osei described a background far removed from the typical narrative of a carefully planned medical career.

“Mine was not… it was never something that crossed my mind,” he explained.

Instead, he said, life’s challenges and a growing sense of purpose gradually steered him toward medicine.

“But along the way, challenges and then persistence in terms of what you wanted to do came along, and we pursued,” he added.

His story underscores a reality familiar to many young Ghanaians, where ambition is often forged not by privilege but by resilience in the face of limited opportunities.

Humble beginnings, determined rise

Dr Osei revealed that he was raised in a modest household, with his mother working as a teacher, navigating financial and social constraints while supporting the family.

“It was not something I thought of because I didn't come from a background where it was that rosy, you know, but my mother was a teacher, and it was challenging,” he said.

Over time, however, signs of academic potential began to emerge, reinforcing his belief that a different future was possible.

“But as the years went by, definitely there were some clear signs that you can do it, and then we followed that path,” he noted.

The respected physician also clarified details about his origins, noting that while many associate him with different parts of the country, his official birthplace is Koforidua.

“Actually, I was born in Koforidua. That is where my birth certificate stated,” he said.

From uncertainty to impact

Dr Osei’s reflections come against the backdrop of a distinguished career in healthcare management, most notably his role in establishing the University of Ghana Medical Centre as a key tertiary health facility in Ghana.

His journey, from uncertainty and modest beginnings to leading one of the country’s most advanced medical institutions, highlights the transformative power of perseverance, education, and opportunity.

Beyond personal success, his story also mirrors broader themes within Ghana’s healthcare and education systems, where talent often emerges from unlikely places but requires sustained support to flourish.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.