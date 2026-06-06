Ablakwa condemns xenophobic attacks in South Africa, calls for stronger African unity

Audio By Carbonatix
Foreign Affairs Minister Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa has criticised the recent xenophobic attacks in South Africa, describing them as a troubling display of hostility towards fellow Africans.
Speaking in a special interview on JoyNews' Newsfile programme on Saturday, Mr Ablakwa expressed concern that African migrants were being targeted despite the presence of people from other parts of the world in South Africa.
He said it was unfortunate that the attacks appeared to be directed largely at fellow Africans, arguing that such actions undermine the spirit of African unity and solidarity.
According to the minister, the growing hostility reflects a worrying level of hatred towards people from neighbouring African countries who have moved to South Africa in search of opportunities.
"They are other migrants but they don't but they don't bother about those migrants of a different skin colour. They (South Africans) exhibiting hatred for fellow Africans," he said.
"It goes against everything the African Union stands for," he added.
Mr Ablakwa stressed that Africans should be working together to promote integration and development rather than turning against one another.
He called for greater efforts to foster tolerance and strengthen the bonds between African nations, warning that xenophobic attacks threaten the continent's aspirations for unity and shared prosperity.
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