Founding UGMC CEO Dr Osei reveals how his life transformed after living with his soldier uncle

Dr Darius Kofi Osei

The Founding Chief Executive Officer of the University of Ghana Medical Centre, Dr Darius Kofi Osei, has credited a pivotal period in his youth, living under the strict guidance of his soldier uncle, as the defining moment that transformed his life and set him on the path to medical excellence.

Speaking in an interview on Personality Profile on JoyNews, Dr Osei recounted how discipline, structure and high expectations reshaped his outlook, turning an uncertain childhood into a focused pursuit of academic success.

A chance placement, a life-changing journey

Dr Osei revealed that his transition into a more structured academic environment began with his admission to St. Peter’s Secondary School in Akwatia, a school he initially knew little about.

“My uncle at that time chose St. Peter’s and I was wondering… the place was in Akwatia,” he said.

It was only after passing the common entrance examination and attending an interview that he fully grasped the significance of the opportunity before him.

“So when I passed my common entrance, that was the first time I visited for an interview, and I got to know St Peter’s and where it was,” he added.

Earning a place among the best

At St. Peter’s, academic excellence was non-negotiable, particularly for students aspiring to enter the science stream.

“You all enter and then at the third year, depending on your performance, you can never become a science student if you are not getting a certain grade, especially in mathematics,” he explained.

The system, he noted, was deliberately rigorous and selective.

“They are very selective about those who do science,” he emphasised.

Despite the odds, Dr Osei rose to the challenge.

“I happened to be fortunate to be one of the science students who were selected at the time,” he said.

The discipline that changed everything

While his early years, sitting in his mother’s classroom from a young age, provided exposure to education, Dr Osei was clear that true transformation came later.

“Well, at that time I think it was not that good,” he admitted, reflecting on his formative beginnings.

The real turning point, he said, came when he moved in with his uncle, a soldier whose disciplined lifestyle imposed structure and accountability.

“Transformation came when I went to stay with my uncle, who was a soldier, and that was where I transformed to become who I am today,” he revealed.

Though he did not elaborate extensively on the specifics, the implication was clear: the environment instilled habits—discipline, focus, resilience—that would ultimately define his success.

From structure to success

That transformation laid the groundwork for a career that would see Dr Osei rise to become a leading figure in Ghana’s healthcare system, culminating in his role as the founding CEO of the University of Ghana Medical Centre, one of the country’s premier tertiary medical facilities.

His journey illustrates how pivotal mentorship and environment can be in shaping outcomes, particularly for young people navigating uncertain beginnings.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.