‘I thought he was my father until 16’ — Dr Darius Osei shares emotional childhood story

Founding Chief Executive Officer of the University of Ghana Medical Centre, Dr Darius Kofi Osei

The Founding Chief Executive Officer of the University of Ghana Medical Centre, Dr Darius Kofi Osei, has opened up about a deeply personal chapter of his life, revealing how a childhood shaped by quiet sacrifice, family complexity and resilience is now captured in his forthcoming book.

Speaking on Personality Profile on JoyNews, Dr Osei recounted how his earliest education began not by design but by circumstance, sitting in his mother’s classroom as a toddler because she had no one to care for him.

A classroom before childhood

“Myself and my siblings all passed through her hands in that school,” he said, referring to his mother, a teacher who played a foundational role in shaping his early years.

Dr Osei revealed that he effectively began “school” at age four, not as a formal pupil, but as a child accompanying his mother to work.

“In fact, I was there for two years. I started at age four because she didn’t have anybody to take care of her… so I was pulled along, and then you sat in that classroom at four, five, and six. So it’s like you did class one for three years,” he recounted.

What might appear humorous in hindsight underscores a deeper reality, an upbringing defined by limited resources but anchored in discipline and exposure to learning from an early age.

Dr Osei described a close family structure, noting that he grew up with two brothers in a household that, despite its challenges, maintained a strong sense of unity.

“I have two other brothers… we are boys,” he said.

But beneath that stability lay a revelation that would later redefine his understanding of family.

A truth uncovered at 16

In one of the most striking moments of the interview, Dr Osei disclosed to the host Emefa Edeti that he did not know his biological father until he was 16 years old.

“Well, it is in the book, but actually I didn’t see… my mother was married to the father of my other brothers. So when I was growing up, that is what I saw. Actually, I thought he was my father until I was 16,” he revealed.

He spoke warmly, however, of the man who raised him, describing him as fair and compassionate.

“He was a very good man who never showed any sign that I’m not part of his children. So he treated all of us fairly and equally,” he added.

The revelation, which came during his secondary school years, marked a turning point in his personal journey, one he has chosen to document in detail in his book.

While widely known for his leadership in establishing the University of Ghana Medical Centre, Dr Osei’s story goes far beyond medicine. His forthcoming book promises to delve into the untold struggles, defining moments and emotional complexities that shaped his path.

“It wasn't until I went to secondary school that something happened which I’ve chronicled in the book,” he said, hinting at deeper revelations.

From hidden beginnings to national impact

Dr Osei’s reflections add a new dimension to his public persona, portraying not just a medical professional and administrator, but a man whose life journey reflects resilience, identity, and the quiet strength of family bonds.

From sitting in a classroom as a child with no formal enrolment to leading one of Ghana’s premier medical institutions, his story is one of transformation shaped by circumstance and perseverance.

As anticipation builds around his book, Dr Osei’s story stands as both a personal testimony and a broader reflection of the lived realities behind success, often unseen but deeply formative.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.