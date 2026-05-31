AMECO launches 80th anniversary with a focus on infrastructure development

Audio By Carbonatix
The Evangelical Presbyterian College of Education, Amedzofe (AMECO) in the Ho West District of the Volta Region has launched its 80th anniversary celebrations to commemorate the College's legacy.
The anniversary will highlight the contributions of the institution, which serves as both a non-formal and formal education centre, in promoting the development of Ghana’s human resources.
The 80th anniversary celebrations scheduled for October 2026 is themed “80 Years of Excellence in Teacher Education; Reflecting on Our Legacy and Shaping the Future.”
The Principal of AMECO, Dr. Dickson Tsey, praised the pivotal role of the institution over the years, emphasising its core mandate of training teachers for Ghana’s education sector, with some graduates progressing into other professions.
He disclosed the establishment of a College Endowment Fund as a legacy project to ensure a sustainable stream of financial support for student assistance, infrastructure development, staff capacity building, and academic excellence, among others.
“It is our mission that future generations of students and staff will benefit from a strong and well-managed endowment, but that will continuously support the growth and advancement of the college,” he explained.
He also announced the creation of a sustainable water supply system as the second legacy project, aimed at ending the long-standing water crisis experienced in the college community.
“We are, therefore, appealing to the alumni, corporate institutions, development partners, friends of the college, and all stakeholders, including the government, to support us in realising these important initiatives,” he said.
Dr. Tsey noted that AMECO has experienced some progressive development driven by internally generated funds and government intervention.
“I am glad to announce that the College has been repositioned onto a new pedestal of growth and development,” he said.
He listed the construction of a 6-unit, 2-bedroom staff flats, the Administration block annex, and the Ladies’ Hall of Residence as projects financed by the College.
He added that “it is heartwarming to note that the College through GETfund has also benefited from the government’s emergency projects across the country, which include the construction of a lecture hall complex that is yet to commence.”
Dr. Tsey observed that the anniversary presents an opportunity to strengthen partnerships, reconnect with alumni, and mobilise support for infrastructure development, strategically positioning the College to enhance teacher training.
“As we reflect on our legacy, may we appreciate the sacrifices of our forebears. As we shape the future, may we remain committed to innovation, discipline, academic excellence, integrity, and service to humanity,” he counselled.
A former Member of Parliament for Ho Central, Benjamin Kpodo, commended the College for its efforts in shaping the country’s development, producing teachers who have filled classrooms nationwide.
The Ho West District Chief Executive, Francis Profer Dusey, urged stakeholders to commit to developing and equipping the College to improve training efficiency.
He called on management to continue upholding the values of the College, “and let the 80th anniversary inspire greater achievement and renewed determination to remain one of the leading teacher education institutions in Ghana.”
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