TTU crowned Overall Best Innovator at ARCTUG 2026

Takoradi Technical University (TTU) has been adjudged the Overall Best Technical University Innovator at the 4th Applied Research Conference of Technical Universities of Ghana (ARCTUG 2026), further strengthening its reputation in research, innovation and applied knowledge generation.

The host institution emerged as the overall winner after a strong performance across several innovation and research categories. Cape Coast Technical University placed second, while Ho Technical University secured third place.

The achievement comes shortly after TTU was ranked the top technical university in Ghana by the AD Scientific Index for the third consecutive year, reflecting its performance in research productivity, scientific impact and academic output.

The university also excelled in the individual award categories. Dr Aba Atta Eyison won the award in Agriculture, Applied Sciences and Sustainable Innovation, while Francis Bukari and Fuseini Harawi received top honours in Artificial Intelligence, Digital Transformation and Inclusive Education in TVET. Prof. Bruce Amartey won the Creative Arts, Tourism and Cultural Industries for Sustainability category.

The awards were presented during the ARCTUG 2026 Dinner and Awards Night held on Friday, May 29, 2026, at the Essipong Grove Resort in Takoradi.

The event brought together vice-chancellors, researchers, industry leaders, policymakers, students and stakeholders from Ghana’s ten technical universities to celebrate achievements in applied research and innovation.

Ing. Prof. Kwadwo Appiah-Adinkrah-Chairman, VCTU-G

Speaking at the event, the Co-Chairman of the Dinner and Awards Night and Chief Executive Officer of Justmoh Construction Company, Ing. Justice Amoh, described the gathering as a celebration of excellence, collaboration and innovation within Ghana’s technical university sector.

He said the awards reflected the commitment and hard work of researchers and innovators whose contributions continue to support national development.

Ing. Amoh also highlighted the gap between classroom learning and industry practice, stressing the need for stronger collaboration between academia and industry to ensure graduates acquire the practical competencies required in the workplace.

“Although students often perform exceptionally well during interviews, many struggle when exposed to real working environments and hands-on tasks,” he observed.

He urged technical universities to continue producing graduates with the skills needed to support industry and contribute to Ghana’s industrialisation efforts.

The Chairman of the Vice-Chancellors of Technical Universities-Ghana (VCTU-G), Ing. Prof. Kwadwo Adinkrah-Appiah, said ARCTUG remains an important platform for promoting applied research, innovation, entrepreneurship and technology transfer within the technical university system.

He noted that technical universities must continue to generate practical solutions to national challenges through Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET).

Ing. Prof. Adinkrah-Appiah commended all participating institutions for their contributions to the success of ARCTUG 2026 and praised TTU and the Local Organising Committee for hosting the conference.

Rev. Prof. John Frank Eshun-Vice Chancellor, TTU

The Vice-Chancellor of Takoradi Technical University, Rev. Prof. John Frank Eshun, thanked participating institutions, sponsors, industry partners and conference delegates for their contributions to the event.

He said TTU’s overall victory reflects years of investment in research, innovation, industry collaboration and staff development, adding that the university remains committed to advancing practical, solution-oriented research.

In her closing remarks, the Chairperson of the Local Organising Committee, Prof. Maame Efua Nkrumah, expressed appreciation to participants and stakeholders for their support and active involvement throughout the conference.

ARCTUG 2026 was held under the theme of strengthening applied research and innovation for sustainable development and provided a platform for researchers, innovators, industry practitioners and policymakers to showcase solutions to contemporary development challenges.

For TTU, the overall innovation award marks both a successful hosting of ARCTUG 2026 and recognition of its contributions to applied research, innovation and technological advancement.

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