NPP members oppose resumption of Asante Mampong polling station elections

A group of concerned members of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) in the Asante Mampong Constituency of the Ashanti Region has opposed plans to resume polling station executive elections on May 31, 2026, alleging that unresolved concerns that led to the suspension of the exercise earlier this month remain unaddressed.

Addressing a press conference in Mampong, one of the spokespersons for the group, Isaac Owusu Acheampong, claimed that the electoral process had been compromised by the use of an unapproved voter register, a lack of transparency in the conduct of the elections, and what he described as an unexplained reduction in the number of polling stations expected to participate in the rescheduled exercise.

"The way we do our politics, they build up from the polling stations. Then from there, you go to the coordinators. From coordinators to constituency, up, up, up to the national. But if you allow yourself to be cheated at the polling station level, that is the end of you," he told journalists.

The polling station elections were halted on May 14 following disagreements over the voter register to be used and concerns raised by some party members about the conduct of the process.

According to Mr. Acheampong, the Asante Mampong Constituency has 145 polling stations, with each polling station expected to elect seven executives. He stressed that the polling station elections form the foundation of the party's organizational structure and must therefore be conducted fairly and transparently.

"When you look at Mampong, we have 145 polling stations. You multiply by seven. You are heading to a thousand-plus people. And these are the very people who will go and elect the MPs when it comes to the primaries," he stated.

Concerns over voter register

A major source of contention, according to the group, is the voter register being used for the elections.

Mr. Acheampong alleged that constituency executives generated a new register in PDF format instead of relying on the party's original register. He claimed there were significant discrepancies between the two documents and warned that some eligible members could be excluded from participating in the elections if only the generated register was used.

He disclosed that meetings involving party stakeholders and security officials, including police commanders in the Ashanti North area, were held to resolve the impasse.

According to him, participants at those meetings agreed that both the original register and the generated register should be made available during the elections to enable verification whenever a member's name could not be found in one of the registers.

"But, when you look at the new register and then that of the original, there are a lot of discrepancies. So, we told the police commander, we wish that they will use the new register and then the generated one. So that, if I go to the polling station and my name is not in the generated one, the name will be found in the original register. We all came into a compromise that, yes, that is the way we will go," he said.

However, he alleged that the agreement was not fully implemented before the elections were suspended.

Mr. Acheampong further claimed that some polling station elections that took place before the suspension were conducted without the original register, contrary to the understanding reached by stakeholders.

"So long as the original register was not used alongside the generated register, we do not believe the process complied with the agreed guidelines," he argued.

Questions over scope of May 31 elections

The group also expressed concern over the scope of the elections scheduled for May 31.

According to Mr. Acheampong, only two of the constituency's 145 polling stations successfully completed their elections before the process was halted on May 14, leaving 143 polling stations with outstanding elections.

"All the 143, they were supposed to use the original register. Right? They didn't use it," Mr. Acheampong alleged.

He said members were therefore surprised to learn that the rescheduled exercise would reportedly be conducted in only about 70 polling stations.

"They have done two out of 145 and they are saying they are going to do only 70. We have not done anything," he said.

Mr. Acheampong questioned the basis for the reported decision and argued that party members had not been given a satisfactory explanation regarding the exclusion of the remaining polling stations.

"That is what they are saying. But you have not done anything? No, we have not done so long as we are concerned, we have not done anything." he added.

The group maintained that any election process should be applied fairly across all polling stations and in accordance with party guidelines.

Allegations of intimidation and frustration

Mr. Acheampong also alleged that tensions surrounding internal elections in the constituency were not new.

According to him, some party members felt intimidated during previous internal electoral processes and feared that similar tactics could undermine confidence in the current exercise.

He further alleged that repeated petitions submitted to constituency and regional party executives regarding their concerns had not received satisfactory responses.

"We informed the executive and they did not give us any response. We wrote first petition to the region, no response. Second, no response. Third, no response." he claimed.

Several members who attended the press conference also expressed disappointment with the manner in which the reorganization exercise has been handled.

Some described the process as confusing and frustrating, while others warned that unresolved disputes could deepen divisions within the constituency at a time when the party is seeking to reorganize following its defeat in the 2024 general elections.

The members stressed that their concerns were aimed at protecting internal democracy and strengthening the party rather than undermining it.

"We have seen that they just want to cheat us. They just want to cheat us. And we will not sit down for those things." one member remarked.

Threat of boycott

Mr. Acheampong disclosed that a significant number of individuals who had intended to contest for polling station executive positions had been advised by their supporters not to participate in the elections until their concerns are addressed.

According to him, the affected group represents more than 1,000 prospective contestants across the constituency's 145 polling stations.

He suggested that many of these individuals may refuse to participate in the elections if the issues surrounding the voter register and election procedures remain unresolved.

"We have told them to withdraw. Sunday they won't go." he said.

He added that the group would continue to pursue dialogue and lawful means to have its concerns addressed.

We Remain Loyal to the NPP

Despite their objections, the group emphasized that they remain loyal members of the NPP and have no intention of abandoning the party.

Mr. Acheampong said their actions should not be interpreted as opposition to the party but rather as an effort to uphold fairness, transparency and democratic principles within the party.

"We don’t have any other party. So we are with the party." he stated.

He noted that political history in Mampong demonstrates that electoral outcomes cannot be predetermined and that party members should always be given the opportunity to choose their leaders through a credible and transparent process.

Call for intervention

The concerned members are calling on the national and regional leadership of the NPP to intervene and ensure that the polling station elections are conducted in accordance with established party guidelines.

They argue that resolving the dispute before the elections resume will help restore confidence among party members, strengthen unity within the constituency and prevent further tensions.

At the time of filing this report, the constituency executives had not publicly responded to the allegations.

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