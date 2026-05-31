2026 U17 WWCQ: Black Maidens to face Senegal in final round 

Audio By Carbonatix
Ghana will play Senegal in the last phase of the 2026 U17 Women’s World Cup Qualifiers.
The Black Maidens wrapped up their second round of qualifying matches with a 2-0 away win over Liberia on Saturday afternoon.
Seidatu Wahab and Juliana Gyekyewaa scored the goals on the day as Nana Joe Adarkwa’s side picked up an 8-0 aggregate win.
The gaffer made a few changes to the starting lineup that defeated Liberia 6-0 in Accra a week ago with Latifah Musah, Priscilla Mensah, Linda Achiaa all coming into the starting lineup.
Both teams saw chances in the opening 10 minutes of the game but were unable to make good use of the opportunities.
However, Seidatu broke the deadlock five minutes later, scoring from a free kick to give the Black Maidens the lead.
Ghana went into the break with a 1-0 advantage.
Six minutes after recess, the Maidens advantage doubled.
Juliana, just like Seidatu, also scored from a free kick to put the game beyond the reach of Liberia.
At the end of the day, Ghana picked up a 2-0 win claiming an 8-0 aggregate victory to advance into the next round.
The Maidens will now face Senegal in the last round of qualifiers hoping to secure World Cup qualification.
The last round of qualifying games will be played between July 3 and July 12.
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