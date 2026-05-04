Health Ministry partners with World Bank Group to tackle regional health challenges

Audio By Carbonatix
The Ministry of Health, in partnership with the World Bank Group, has launched a Regional Health, Nutrition and Population Strategy aimed at strengthening healthcare systems across West and Central Africa.
Unveiled under the theme “Fit to Prosper", the initiative seeks to address critical challenges such as infectious diseases, malnutrition, and the rising burden of non-communicable diseases, while positioning health as a key driver of economic growth.
At the launch, the Minister of Health, Kwabena Mintah Akandoh, called for urgent and coordinated action across the region. He stressed that health challenges are interconnected and require collective solutions, noting that no country can achieve meaningful development without a strong and reliable health system.
Mr Akandoh highlighted Ghana’s ongoing efforts to expand primary healthcare, reduce financial barriers, and strengthen infrastructure, workforce capacity, and disease prevention systems.
These measures, he said, are aimed at improving access and building resilience against future shocks.
President John Mahama also underscored the importance of health to Ghana’s broader development agenda.
He noted that investments in healthcare go beyond social spending and are essential for productivity, innovation, and national prosperity.
Delivering remarks on behalf of the President, the Chief of Staff, Julius Debrah, outlined key reforms, including the Free Primary Health Care Initiative and efforts to strengthen the National Health Insurance Scheme.
He said these measures are intended to expand access, improve the quality of care, and ensure the long-term sustainability of healthcare financing.
World Bank Division Director Robert R. Taliercio commended Ghana’s leadership and its longstanding partnership with the Bank.
He noted that the country’s progress in improving health outcomes demonstrates the impact of sustained investment and strong policy direction.
The one-day event brought together Ministers of Health from across West and Central Africa, senior government officials, representatives of the World Bank Group, development partners, health experts, academics, civil society organisations, and private sector stakeholders.
Participants discussed strategies to strengthen regional health systems and improve overall population well-being.
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