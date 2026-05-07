Korle Bu rejects reports casting doubt on credibility of Central Laboratory services

Management of Korle Bu Teaching Hospital has moved to reassure the public over the credibility of results generated by its Central Laboratory following reports in sections of the media questioning the reliability of its diagnostic services.

In a statement issued on Thursday, May 7, 2026, the management described the reports as misleading and maintained that the facility continued to uphold high scientific and professional standards in the delivery of laboratory services.

Management stated that the Central Laboratory remained one of the most advanced and best-equipped laboratories in Ghana and the wider West African sub-region.

“This statement serves to address and correct recent misleading reports in sections of the media that have sought to question the quality and reliability of laboratory results produced by the hospital’s Central Laboratory,” the statement said.

Management stressed that the Central Laboratory remained one of the most advanced and best-equipped laboratories in Ghana and the West African sub-region.

“It is staffed by highly qualified professionals and serves as a leading centre for the training of laboratory scientists for health facilities across the country."

It added that the laboratory is internationally accredited under ISO 15189:2022, a globally recognised standard for medical laboratories.

“Given its standards, accreditation, and track record, management assures all and sundry that the results generated by the laboratory are valid and reliable."

The hospital further indicated that it would continue investing in the laboratory to strengthen its role in diagnostics, clinical care and medical training.

The statement concluded with an assurance to patients and the general public that services provided by the Central Laboratory remained dependable and trustworthy.

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