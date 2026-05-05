Allied Health professionals object to withdrawal of Korle Bu Laboratory head’s appointment

Audio By Carbonatix
The Ghana Federation of Allied Health Professionals (GFAHP), Korle Bu Teaching Hospital chapter, has expressed strong opposition to management’s decision to withdraw the appointment of the Head of Laboratory Services and reassign oversight of the Central Laboratory.
In a statement issued on Tuesday, May 5, the Federation said it has taken note of management’s communication indicating that the decision was based on a directive from the hospital’s governing board, with the Director of Medical Affairs expected to assume oversight of the Laboratory Sub-BMC.
The group, however, reminded management that during a Ministry of Health-led stakeholder meeting held on February 3, 2026, it was collectively agreed that a Medical Laboratory Scientist should be appointed as Head of Laboratory Services Sub-BMC to ensure accountability, professional integrity, continuity, and effective governance of laboratory services.
According to the Federation, the decision reached at that meeting was a consensus arrangement aimed at preserving industrial harmony and was not a unilateral directive.
GFAHP argued that the latest move to revoke the appointment undermines the outcomes of the Ministry-led engagement, established professional and regulatory frameworks, and the autonomy of Allied Health practice.
It further warned that the development has created concern within the Allied Health fraternity at Korle Bu Teaching Hospital and risks affecting confidence in ongoing stakeholder engagements.
- Read also: Laboratory professional workers declare nationwide strike over removal of Korle-Bu Laboratory Head
The Federation is therefore calling on management to urgently reconsider and reverse the decision, insisting that the agreed position reached at the Ministry of Health engagement be fully upheld.
It stressed the need for swift action to preserve industrial peace and maintain trust between management and Allied Health professionals.
While reaffirming its commitment to constructive engagement and professionalism, GFAHP cautioned that it will be guided by lawful collective decisions should the matter remain unresolved.
The Medical Laboratory Professional Workers’ Union (MELPWU) has already served notice of a nationwide strike scheduled to begin on May 12, 2026, over the same issue.
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