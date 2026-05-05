Laboratory professional workers declare nationwide strike over removal of Korle-Bu Laboratory Head

Audio By Carbonatix
The Medical Laboratory Professional Workers’ Union (MELPWU) has served notice of a nationwide strike scheduled to begin on May 12, 2026, over what it describes as the unlawful removal of the Head of Laboratory Services at the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital (KBTH).
In a notice issued on Tuesday, May 5, under the Labour Act, 2003 (Act 651), the Union accused management of the hospital of breaching agreements reached at a high-level stakeholder meeting convened by the Ministry of Health on February 3, 2026.
According to MELPWU, the appointment of a Medical Laboratory Scientist as Head of Department was part of the resolutions that led the Union, together with the Ghana Federation of Allied Health Professions, to suspend an earlier planned industrial action in good faith.
However, the Union alleges that the Chief Executive Officer, Director of Medical Affairs, and the Director of Human Resources at KBTH acted in bad faith by reversing the decision and reassigning the appointed head to accommodate demands from physicians.
It further claimed that hospital management imposed a physician to head the department, a move it says is inconsistent with the established governance structure of medical laboratory services and undermines professional standards.
The Union described the development as a violation of binding administrative agreements reported to the National Labour Commission, a breakdown of established dispute resolution processes, and a threat to industrial harmony within the health sector.
MELPWU has therefore issued a series of demands, including the immediate reinstatement of the Medical Laboratory Scientist as Head of Laboratory Services at KBTH and strict adherence to the earlier resolutions reached under the auspices of the Ministry of Health.
The Union is also calling for the establishment of a clear leadership structure and a separate regulatory council to oversee the activities of medical laboratory practitioners in Ghana.
Additionally, it is demanding the removal or resignation of key hospital officials, including the Board Chairman, Prof Titus Beyuo, the Chief Executive Officer, Dr Y.S. Adam, and the Director of Medical Affairs, Dr Frank Owusu-Sekyere, accusing them of bias and conflict of interest.
MELPWU says it remains open to urgent engagement within the statutory notice period to resolve the impasse, but warned that failure to address the concerns could lead to a disruption of critical health services nationwide.
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