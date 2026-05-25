MTN celebrates Africa Day with renewed push for digital inclusion and youth empowerment

Audio By Carbonatix
MTN Group has reaffirmed its commitment to Africa’s development, digital transformation and youth empowerment as the company marked Africa Day with a strong call for unity and investment across the continent.
In a statement issued to commemorate the occasion, the pan-African telecoms giant said its mission remains focused on “unlocking Africa’s potential” through technology, connectivity and digital inclusion.
Quoting Ghana’s first President, Kwame Nkrumah, the company said: “I am not African because I was born in Africa, but because Africa was born in me.”
The company described itself as a proudly African business serving more than a quarter of a billion customers across 19 markets on the continent.
According to MTN, it currently employs about 15,000 people representing 74 nationalities and ethnic groups, with 87 percent of staff recruited in 2025 being locals employed in their home countries.
MTN Group President and CEO, Ralph Mupita, said the company’s pan-African identity remains central to its mission.
“Our Pan-African roots run deep, and today we are humbled and proud to acknowledge these,” he said.
“Our continent has enormous potential, and we are committed to helping unlock this through our networks and platforms.”
Mr Mupita stressed that Africa’s youthful population presents one of the continent’s biggest opportunities.
“The unity of Africans is the strongest foundation off which to secure a prosperous future for Africa’s youth, who will represent the world’s largest workforce by 2040,” he stated.
MTN revealed that in 2025 alone, it generated R150 billion in economic value across its markets and contributed R61.1 billion in taxes.
The company also disclosed that it invested R38.5 billion in capital expenditure during the year to expand digital and physical infrastructure across Africa.
According to the statement, MTN’s investments are helping to build national digital backbones while creating jobs, supporting local suppliers and expanding access to essential services.
“Our success is irrevocably tied to the progress of the nations we serve,” Mr Mupita said.
“Together, we create jobs, develop local suppliers, build digital skills and support essential services like education, healthcare and infrastructure.”
MTN added that its corporate social investments reached R269 million in 2025, benefiting about 2.3 million people, most of them young Africans.
The company also reiterated its commitment to digital and financial inclusion, saying technology remains one of the most important tools for driving Africa’s future growth.
“We’ve made it our goal to drive digital and financial inclusion, giving the people in the communities we serve dignity, hope and opportunity,” Mr Mupita said.
“Africa needs to chart and champion her own growth. It is up to us all to unlock Africa’s boundless potential.”
Looking ahead, MTN said Africa’s future would depend on greater unity, investment in education and entrepreneurship, and sustained expansion of digital infrastructure across the continent.
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