Senior MTN Group Veep, Ebenezer Asante calls for ethical mainstreaming in leadership

Senior Vice President of MTN Group, Ebenezer Asante speaking at the 2026 Arganbright Partners Convergence Conference

Senior Vice President of MTN Group, Ebenezer Asante, has called for a fundamental shift in how organisations approach leadership.

He is urging businesses to adopt what he describes as a new ethical architecture anchored on accountability and human dignity.

Delivering the keynote address at the Arganbright Partners Convergence Conference held at the Accra Marriott Hotel, he told participants that the most pressing challenge confronting modern institutions is not profitability, but purpose.

Speaking on the theme “Governance and Ethics in the 21st Century: A Path to Sustainable Value Creation,” he argued that while many organisations continue to prioritise growth and returns, they often overlook the broader implications of their decisions on people and society.

Senior Vice President of MTN Group, Ebenezer Asante speaking at the 2026 Arganbright Partners Convergence Conference

“The central crisis we face today is not a crisis of profit; it is a crisis of orientation. The real question is not simply how much value is created, but for whom that value is created and at what cost to human dignity,” he said.

To address this gap, Mr Asante introduced what he termed the “Senseholder Value Accountability Framework,” a practical guide designed to help organisations recalibrate their ethical compass.

He explained that the framework challenges leaders to confront three critical questions: how their organisations are perceived, what blind spots they may be ignoring, and how they respond when placed under pressure.

According to him, these questions are intended to move governance beyond compliance toward a more reflective, values-driven practice.

“Ethical leadership must be deliberate. It must be interrogated consistently, especially in moments of uncertainty and strain,” he noted.

Mr Asante further identified greed, power and fame as the primary forces that often drive ethical lapses within institutions.

He cautioned business leaders and professionals to remain vigilant, stressing that unchecked ambition can easily erode organisational values and public trust.

Ebenezer Asante, fourth from left in a group photograph with some executive members of Full Gospel Business Men’s Fellowship International

“These drivers are subtle but powerful. If they are not managed consciously, they will shape decisions in ways that compromise integrity. Leadership must therefore be anchored on discipline and a clear sense of responsibility to all stakeholders,” he said.

He also called for a more inclusive approach to corporate governance, empowering employees to contribute meaningfully to ethical discourse within their organisations.

In his view, fostering an environment where individuals can speak up without fear is critical to building resilient and trustworthy institutions.

“Ethics cannot be imposed from the top alone. It must be lived across all levels of the organisation. Leaders must set the tone through visible action, not just policy, and organisations must be intentionally designed to uphold dignity and create sustained value.”

While reflecting on the programme, Mr Asante cited the African philosophy of Ubuntu — "I am because we are" — as a guiding foundation for ethical leadership.

He noted that ethical leadership should not be framed as an unattainable ideal but understood as a sustained commitment to pursuing one's best interests while remaining accountable to others, to one's organisation, and to the broader environment and society.

He emphasised that this philosophy demands frequent and honest self-introspection from leaders as a deliberate practice of looking inward to improve the quality of decision-making and judgment over time.

Senior Vice President of MTN Group, Ebenezer Asante in a group photograph with participants of the conference

The conference, organised by the Full Gospel Businessmen’s Fellowship International, brought together key stakeholders from academia and industry to examine the evolving role of governance in today’s business environment.

Among the dignitaries present were the former Rector of the Ghana Institute of Management and Public Administration, Prof. Stephen Adei; the Chief Executive Officer of Standard Chartered Bank Ghana, Mansa Nettey; and the Chief Executive Officer of Chase Petroleum, Kwaku Bediako, alongside other business leaders and management professionals.

Mr Asante was accompanied by MTN Ghana officials, including Chief Risk and Compliance Officer Joseph Dogbe, Acting General Manager for Sustainability and Shared Value Georgina Asare Fiagbenu, and Manager for Data and Devices Abdul Latif Issahaku.

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