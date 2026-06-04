Nigeria to launch 2026 oil licensing round by third quarter, regulator says

Nigeria's upstream oil regulator said on Wednesday that the country will start its 2026 oil licensing round in the third quarter after securing ministerial approval, as it seeks to sustain investor interest in the sector.

The move highlights Nigeria's ​push to run back-to-back licensing ​rounds to sustain upstream investment momentum in Africa's top oil producer.

Nigerian Upstream Petroleum ​Regulatory Commission chief Oritsemeyiwa ​Eyesan said the commercial bid phase of ‌this ⁠year's round will take place in July, with the 2026 round to follow shortly.

Eyesan said rising investment and oil output pointed to a more attractive sector after recent policy moves to stabilise operations and attract capital.

Nigeria lowered the entry barriers to attract ⁠investors ​for the latest ​oil round.

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