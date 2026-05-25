2026 World Cup: Baba Rahman, Mumin and Nuamah return as Black Stars name provisional squad

Black Stars head coach Carlos Queiroz has named a 28-man squad for the World Cup preparation camp and the international friendly against Wales in Cardiff. The team comprises five goalkeepers, nine defenders, seven midfielders, and seven forwards.

The team opened camp on Monday, May 25, 2026, and trained at the Dragon Park in Cardiff ahead of the friendly against Wales on Tuesday, June 2, 2026.

Greece-based defender Baba Abdul Rahman returns to the team for the first time since September 2023, following consistent performances for PAOK. The former Chelsea left back has made 35 appearances this season, scoring three goals and providing three assists across all competitions.

Also returning is Olympique Lyon winger Ernest Nuamah, who has been absent for close to a year. He is back to full fitness after recovering from an anterior cruciate ligament injury that sidelined him for more than 12 months.

Other notable returnees include Rayo Vallecano’s Abdul Mumin, who is back from a long layoff due to an anterior cruciate ligament injury; Saint-Étienne midfielder Augustine Boakye; and Stade Rennes defender Alidu Seidu.

Ajax Amsterdam youngster Paul Reverson has also been included. The 20-year-old has been called up for further assessment with a long-term view, having impressed for Ajax’s youth side in the Netherlands.

The squad will assemble in Cardiff on Monday, May 25, 2026, in preparation for the international friendly against Wales and the upcoming 2026 FIFA World Cup in Canada, Mexico, and the United States.

Ghana will face Panama in the opening Group L match in Toronto before taking on England and Croatia in Boston and Philadelphia, respectively.

Full squad here:

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